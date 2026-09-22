Kenton Co. turning former golf course into massive park

The putting greens may be gone, but the former Fox Run Golf Course property isn’t going away. Kenton County is turning the 225-acre property in Independence into a new park with mountain bike trails, climbing features, fishing, a destination playground and an expanded trail network.

County officials broke ground Monday on Fox Ridge Park, which will combine the former golf course with neighboring Lincoln Ridge Park under one name. The project will create the second-largest county-owned park in Northern Kentucky and the largest of Kenton County’s seven parks.

Financial details weren’t disclosed. The county says the project represents the largest investment in its park system.

A ceremonial groundbreaking at the future Fox Run Golf Park in Independence.

“This is one of those projects where you can see the future taking shape right in front of you,” said Kenton County Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“Fox Ridge Park is the result of years of planning, public input and careful work to determine how we could preserve this property while giving our residents something they could truly enjoy,” Knochelmann continued. “We’re taking a remarkable piece of land and creating a space that will serve our entire community for generations to come.”

Three ridges, three different experiences

The county converted the former golf course to passive public recreation in 2020. Human Nature, a local landscape architecture firm, then developed a master plan through a public engagement process, incorporating community input and the property’s natural features.

The future park will have three distinct ridges, each with a different focus.

Discovery Ridge will include an improved fishing pond, dog park, outdoor fitness area, destination playground, interactive water features, shelters and restrooms. Plans also call for an observation tower and opportunities to experience the tree canopy.

will include an improved fishing pond, dog park, outdoor fitness area, destination playground, interactive water features, shelters and restrooms. Plans also call for an observation tower and opportunities to experience the tree canopy. Adventure Ridge will feature mountain bike trails, a pump track, climbing features, a four-season pavilion and a planned Go Ape aerial adventure course.

will feature mountain bike trails, a pump track, climbing features, a four-season pavilion and a planned Go Ape aerial adventure course. Nature Ridge will focus on hiking, walking and exploring the property’s natural landscape through an expanded trail network.

About 70% of the former golf course property will remain untouched, aside from improvements to the trail system. The park will reopen in August 2028.

Human Nature worked with Bayer Becker to turn the master plan into a buildable design. Prus Construction is the construction manager.

“This park is about giving Kenton Countians more ways to enjoy the outdoors and more places to spend time together,” said Commissioner Beth Sewell. “Whether it’s a family at the playground, someone walking their dog, a resident fishing at the pond or a group of friends exploring the trails, Fox Ridge will create opportunities for people to connect with each other and with the place they call home. That kind of community space has lasting value.”

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