Notables in Nonprofit Innovation

Movers & Makers reached out this month to regional nonprofit organizations, asking leaders to share recent or current innovative programs they are employing to better serve their missions. This is part of M&M’s continuing effort to recognize those making a difference in Greater Cincinnati’s nonprofit ecosystem.

Strategies to End Homelessness

Stacie Berger, chief development officer

Ending homelessness takes more than traditional shelters, street outreach and emergency responses. While these services are essential, they don’t solve the underlying problem on their own. That is where Strategies to End Homelessness comes in.

Based in Cincinnati, the organization is doing something few places in the world attempt: using predictive data to stop evictions before they start. By identifying high-risk households early, STEH steps in before an eviction notice is ever filed. Families

stay safely housed, and community funding stretches much further by focusing on early prevention rather than emergency aid.

At the same time, the agency continues organizing local emergency responses to support people who are currently unhoused. By combining high-tech data with hands-on care, Strategies to End Homelessness is proving that fixing an old crisis requires fresh thinking – creating a powerful blueprint right here in Cincinnati for cities everywhere to follow.

strategiestoendhomelessness.org

Blue North

Dave Knox, executive director

Blue North is a lean, four-person nonprofit supporting entrepreneurs across 17 Northern Kentucky counties. To make a big impact with a small team, they created a Founder Relationship Management (FRM) system.

While typical nonprofits use software to track donors, Blue North flipped the script to focus entirely on the founders they serve. The system keeps track of entrepreneurs, their businesses, key introductions and funding progress all in one place – preventing important details from getting lost in personal inboxes.

AI smart tools handle the tedious paperwork by reading meeting notes and emails to draft updates automatically. Staff simply review and approve the entries, cutting hours of administrative work down to minutes.

With clean data at their fingertips, the team can spot struggling entrepreneurs early, introduce companies to investors, and easily track regional business trends. Even grant reporting, which usually takes ages, now happens automatically as part of their everyday routine.

bluenorthky.com

Community Matters

Mary Delaney, executive director

Community Matters is advancing a whole-person, whole-community model for neighborhood growth in Lower Price Hill. The agency’s approach rests on a simple truth: Lasting change requires investing in people and places at the same time.

Rather than running isolated programs, Community Matters ties everything together into one connected strategy. A resident might first stop by for groceries at the Community Market, drop into the laundry facility, or attend a neighborhood event. But the interaction doesn’t stop there. Staff stays connected long-term, helping neighbors tackle immediate challenges while working toward their personal goals.

Meanwhile, the organization invests in physical improvements – such as affordable housing, vibrant storefronts and welcoming spaces. The team knows that helping individuals isn’t enough if the surrounding community lacks opportunity, while upgrading a neighborhood without supporting its people risks pricing out long-term residents.

For other nonprofits, Community Matters offers a clear blueprint for moving away from temporary fixes and building lasting, community-driven stability.

cmcincy.org

From Fatherless to Fearless

Candice Crear, founder and CEO

The nonprofit From Fatherless to Fearless is shaking up traditional youth programs with its signature event, “What’s the Scoop?” Instead of boring lectures, this event turns financial education into a high-energy, hands-on game for the whole family.

The program’s biggest breakthrough is its two-generation approach. While teens tackle fast-paced budgeting games and win cash prizes, their parents attend practical workshops run by local banks to learn about restoring credit, saving and building better money habits. By involving both kids and adults, the program strengthens the entire family’s finances at once.

Even better, the event connects learning directly to real opportunities. Participants don’t just pick up useful money skills, they can also connect with live, on-the-spot job offers right at the venue.

By swapping passive seminars for fun, action-oriented financial coaching, From Fatherless to Fearless gives families the tools and opportunities they need to break out of financial stress and build long-term wealth together.

fromfatherlesstofearless.org

YWCA Greater Cincinnati

Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO

YWCA Greater Cincinnati has reimagined traditional domestic violence shelters with Francie’s House, a new facility built on a simple principle: The physical space itself should actively support a survivor’s healing.

Designed using trauma-informed principles, Francie’s House focuses on safety, dignity and personal choice. Moving away from shared, dormitory-style living, the facility provides 21 private, apartment-style units with their own bathrooms, kitchenettes and living areas – including pet-friendly and accessible options. Survivors can step into quiet private spaces or gather in friendly communal areas. Filled with natural light, child and teen spaces, and on-site support services, the environment is crafted to reduce stress and promote recovery.

The project has doubled the YWCA’s previous shelter capacity while setting a new standard for emergency housing. The results speak for themselves – 84% of survivors at Francie’s House transition into permanent housing, up from a previous average of 70%.

Named after advocate Francie Pepper, this project shows how nonprofits can apply trauma-informed design to real-world spaces to deliver life-changing results.

ywcacincinnati.org

Aviatra Accelerators

Jill Morenz, CEO

Aviatra Accelerators, a nonprofit supporting women entrepreneurs across Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, has launched Muse Boutiques – a new retail marketplace in Covington.

Designed for modern female business owners, this new shop lets 22 emerging, women-owned brands sell their products under one roof. The program gives these entrepreneurs a low-risk environment to test their concepts over a nine-month period, complete with below-market rent.

By sharing a boutique space, business owners drastically lower their overhead and daily management stress. Aviatra handles the heavy lifting by teaming up with the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission’s Senior Workforce Program to staff the store five days a week. Meanwhile, a smart checkout system allows owners to track their sales and inventory in real time from anywhere.

It’s a practical, supportive setup that gives women-led retail brands the room and resources they need to thrive.

aviatraaccelerators.org

St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy

Rusty Curington, VP of pharmacy

A partnership between Cardinal Health, the Charitable Healthcare Network and St. Vincent de Paul-Cincinnati is transforming how needy Ohioans get essential prescription drugs.

It started when St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy helped update Ohio law to allow for broader medication donations. Today, the Charitable Healthcare Network Medication Access Program takes leftover, unexpired prescriptions and redistributes them to uninsured and underinsured residents – cutting waste while getting critical treatments to people who can’t afford them.

To handle a massive influx of donations, the team introduced an automated sorting robot named Rex. Originally built for commercial warehouses, VP of Pharmacy Rusty Curington and Zion Solutions Group customized Rex with software to scan and sort medications safely.

Rex now sorts in a single day what used to take staff an entire month by hand, processing over $1 million worth of donated medicine every month. What began as a local Cincinnati pilot is now expanding statewide and offering a nationwide blueprint for charitable pharmacies.

svdpcincinnati.org/pharmacy

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners

Mike Hogan, president and CEO

Junior Achievement of OKI Partners is making real-world learning more accessible with JA BizTown Pop-Up, a portable version of its popular financial literacy program. Rather than requiring schools to arrange field trips to a fixed facility, the Pop-Up brings an interactive, simulated town directly to students – especially those in remote or under-resourced areas.

Before the event, students complete classroom lessons. On event day, they step into a working mini-economy featuring 16 storefronts representing local industries. Students hold jobs, earn paychecks, manage budgets and run businesses, connecting what they learn in school to real-life careers in their region.

By taking the program on the road, Junior Achievement breaks down major barriers like transportation costs and geographical limits. It gives underserved kids equal access to essential career and money skills.

For other nonprofits, it’s an example of how to grow a successful program and reach more people without building expensive new centers.

japartners.org

Lindner Center of HOPE

Dr. Michael Groat, CEO

As artificial intelligence enters the mental health space, it brings exciting possibilities along with new ethical and clinical questions. The Lindner Center of HOPE is taking the lead in guiding therapists through this shift, thanks to Dr. Molly Pachan and her innovative “AI-ASK” framework.

Instead of debating whether AI belongs in therapy, Dr. Pachan’s framework gives mental health professionals practical tools to navigate how patients are already using it. Through a five-part training series, she teaches clinicians how to assess patient AI use, protect client privacy, maintain sound clinical judgment and address potential risks – all while keeping core medical ethics like patient safety and autonomy at the center of care.

As a clinical psychologist and assistant professor, Dr. Pachan bridges the gap between complex tech and everyday therapy. Her work moves the conversation away from abstract fear and toward responsible, real-world solutions. By equipping therapists with clear guidance, she is helping shape a safe, ethical future for mental healthcare in the digital age.

lindnercenterofhope.org

Partnership for Innovation in Education

Mary Welsh Schlueter, founder and CEO

Cincinnati-based Partnership for Innovation in Education has received state funding to start CareerLaunch, a new initiative connecting Southwest Ohio students directly to high-demand local careers. PIE received $250,000 from the Ohio Department of Development, with a duplicate match from Ohio community and industry partners.

The cornerstone of this effort is PIE Generate, Ohio’s first AI curriculum and official certification designed for public school classrooms. Thanks to support from local universities, school districts and industry partners, schools receive the curriculum, teacher training and student testing for free. Students who pass the exam boost their graduation standing and gain a fast track to high-paying jobs with local employers ready to hire them.

PIE brings extensive experience in creating tech-focused programs across advanced manufacturing, robotics, drones and electric vehicle technology. PIE will coordinate partners, update classroom materials and track student success.

Instead of traditional, outdated career prep, this program bridges the gap between local classrooms and cutting-edge industries – helping shape the future of Ohio’s workforce and giving students a head start in top tech fields.

piemedia.org

Impacting Tomorrow

Ken Tracy, founder and CEO

Ken Tracy founded Impacting Tomorrow on a simple idea: When a family needs help, they usually need more than one thing, so all those services should be available in a single visit. From its main campus in Loveland, the organization offers groceries, medical care, maternal support, clothing and educational programs under one roof.

The approach is working at a massive scale. In 2025 alone, Impacting Tomorrow handled 135,000 family visits across three states – more than double the previous year – with over half of guests using multiple services at once.

Now, Tracy is taking the model further by adding AI to the system. Because all programs share the same secure database, AI can spot hidden trends, predict demand for food or medical care, and highlight which combinations of support help families achieve lasting stability. Staff can even ask the system complex questions using everyday language.

By treating technology as a core part of its mission, Impacting Tomorrow offers a smart, compassionate blueprint that other communities can easily copy to help families in need.

impactingtomorrow.com

GreenLight Fund Cincinnati

Erin Saul, executive director

GreenLight Cincinnati is developing a new Scenario Intelligence Tool to answer a crucial question: How well will a program work if we bring it to a new city?

Executive Director Erin Saul came up with the idea during her Aspen Ascend Fellowship when she realized the organization lacked a reliable way to predict a program’s future success.

The tool combines local public data with an organization’s track record to run the math. Every assumption is clearly sourced, giving the team a transparent look behind the numbers. Instead of replacing human judgment, it sharpens it. For instance, staff can model what funding early childhood care for 300 toddlers today will mean for Cincinnati’s wage and crime rates 20 years down the road.

Over time, this data will help GreenLight predict what works best across all 16 of its nationwide locations. Ultimately, it moves philanthropy away from guesswork and toward smarter, evidence-backed investments from day one.

greenlightfund.org/sites/cincinnati

Women Helping Women

Kristin Shrimplin, CEO

Women Helping Women is transforming how nonprofits support survivors of gender-based violence by tackling one of their biggest obstacles: financial hardship.

The Francie Garber Pepper Survivor Equity Fund provides fast, direct financial aid based on a simple belief: Survivors know best what they need to stay safe. Instead of forcing applicants through bureaucratic hoops or dictating how money should be spent, the organization listens to survivors and immediately covers the specific expenses standing in their way.

The fund pays for urgent needs such as rent, utility bills, emergency hotel stays, moving costs, car repairs or even changing locks. In 2025 alone, Women Helping Women distributed nearly $750,000 directly to survivors through this fund.

The organization’s approach recognizes the financial realities that often keep people trapped in unsafe conditions. By replacing red tape with speed, trust and individual choice, Women Helping Women isn’t just protecting local families – it’s building a survivor-first financial model that communities across the nation can easily replicate.

womenhelpingwomen.org

Adopt A Class

Sonya Fultz, CEO

This fall, Adopt A Class is launching Spark, a new program reaching more than 10,000 young students across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. Spark connects early reading lessons directly to future career paths through an easy-to-use digital curriculum for kindergarten through second-grade classrooms.

Research shows that children as young as 5 start forming beliefs about what they can achieve. Without early exposure to diverse jobs, kids can narrow their dreams before ever finishing second grade. Spark prevents this by introducing a wide variety of careers alongside everyday reading instruction. Through storybooks, virtual guest speakers and video spotlights, the 24-lesson curriculum builds vocabulary and real-world knowledge without disrupting the normal school schedule.

For local schools, Spark lays a strong foundation that prepares students for hands-on business mentoring in later grades. For the wider community, it proves that career exploration doesn’t have to wait until high school – and that broadening a child’s horizons can start with a simple storybook in kindergarten.

aacmentors.org

Mary Magdalen House

Jenny Perez, executive director

Since 1988, Mary Magdalen House has provided essential hygiene services – such as warm showers and clean laundry – to people experiencing homelessness in Over-the-Rhine. However, conversations with local residents and partner groups revealed a growing problem: Many neighborhoods outside the city core completely lack basic hygiene resources.

To solve this, the nonprofit is launching MMH Goes Mobile, Greater Cincinnati’s first mobile hygiene unit. Designed in partnership with University of Cincinnati engineering students, the custom truck features three private bathrooms with showers, two laundry setups, full ADA accessibility and on-site support services. Because the units are completely private, MMH can now safely serve families and young people for the first time.

By bringing these services directly into underserved neighborhoods, the project removes transportation barriers that often keep people from getting clean clothes and showers. MMH is adapting nearly 40 years of hands-on expertise to meet changing local needs, helping residents build better health, land jobs and secure stable housing, all while gathering valuable data to help other regional nonprofits strengthen their own community programs.

marymagdalenhouse.org

People Working Cooperatively

Jock Pitts, president

People Working Cooperatively has completely changed how it helps low-income families stay safely in their homes. Most organizations wait for something to break and fix that problem. PWC takes a whole-home approach instead. They send a skilled team of plumbers, electricians and carpenters – many trained by PWC – to inspect the entire house.

They also solve a major headache for homeowners: dealing with paperwork. Instead of forcing vulnerable residents to apply to different programs for a leaky roof, a broken heater or a new wheelchair ramp, PWC handles all of these safety, energy and mobility fixes at the same time. They fund this by combining money from government grants, private donations and energy-saving initiatives.

This approach stretches every dollar further and makes life easier for the people helped. More importantly, PWC proves to the charitable sector that fixing and maintaining homes we have is far cheaper than building new ones – offering a smart, effective model other communities can copy.

pwchomerepairs.org

Cincinnati Type & Print Museum

Gary Walton, executive director

The Cincinnati Type & Print Museum is taking a creative approach to staffing by making job training central to its mission. The museum recruits, screens and trains adults with autism and other developmental challenges to work as volunteer or paid apprentices, tour guides and printers.

This program offers hands-on experience to adults seeking skills, while giving the small museum a team of engaged, passionate staff. These apprentices tackle classic print work – setting type, inking presses, proofreading and assisting with design – while leading guided tours and sharing the history of printing with visitors.

Rather than relying on high-tech solutions, the program focuses on meaningful, practical work. By partnering with local support organizations and parents, the museum fills a critical gap for families searching for fulfilling community opportunities for their adult children. Led by Gary Walton’s passion for print making, this model preserves the craft while empowering the community.

cincinnatitypeprintmuseum.org

Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio

Jennifer Loeb, CEO

Ronald McDonald House Southwest Ohio is transforming how it supports families facing serious pediatric medical crises by embedding a trauma-informed culture into everything it does. Instead of asking, “What’s wrong with you?” the organization shifts the focus to, “What’s happened to you?” – creating an environment built on safety, empathy and healing.

Led by Sarah Curry, communications and trauma-informed care manager, who holds specialized trauma and resilience credentials, RMH developed a comprehensive care model starting in 2022. By 2023, the initiative proved so successful that it expanded from Cincinnati to Ronald McDonald Houses across the globe, earning a top national impact award.

Visiting families report feeling safer and more supported during their toughest moments, while staff and volunteers experience lower burnout and secondary stress.

Curry is sharing this framework far beyond the nonprofit world, providing training to local law firms, major hospital systems and universities. It’s a powerful model showing how compassionate, trauma-aware practices can strengthen an entire community.

ronaldmcdonaldhousesouthwestohio.org

Tweeds Foundation

Daniel Tweedall, founder and CEO

Daniel Tweedall, a local entrepreneur with a background in marketing and anthropology, is deeply fascinated by human experience. His Tweeds Foundation – a new Cincinnati nonprofit – is based on the belief that overusing artificial intelligence in art strips away human purpose and creates risks we aren’t fully considering.

The foundation’s primary mission is to build ethical AI guardrails for creative industries. Tweedall puts working artists directly in charge of setting these boundaries, believing only creatives have the nuance required to guide technology’s role in the arts.

Beyond setting guidelines, the Tweeds Foundation supports local artists in creating new work while testing these boundaries. They are also collaborating with local school districts to offer free, open-source tools that blend arts education with essential AI skills.

By sharing this leadership and celebrating local talent, the Tweeds Foundation aims to help spark a modern-day renaissance in Cincinnati, boosting the Queen City’s reputation as a thriving cultural hub.

tweeds.co

Green Umbrella

Van Sullivan, executive director

Green Umbrella’s 25 Communities Project offers an innovative solution to a common problem: Local governments often lack the staff, time and budget to tackle climate action. Too frequently, long-term environmental planning gets pushed aside by daily emergencies.

To bridge this gap, Green Umbrella created a collaborative network that brings regional municipal leaders together. Participating governments share resources, receive specialized training and work together on local resilience plans.

A key highlight is the summer Climate Fellow initiative. Green Umbrella places dedicated fellows inside local city governments to manage hands-on, high-impact projects. These fellows have tackled a wide range of needs, including tornado risk assessments in Oxford, expanded recycling in Madeira, greenspace mapping in Anderson, heat research in Cincinnati and resident outreach in Covington.

By pooling resources and placing trained personnel directly into city halls, the 25 Communities Project gives local governments the extra capacity they need to deliver practical, immediate environmental benefits to their residents.

greenumbrella.org

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