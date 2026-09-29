Black Art Speaks to reimagine Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural

Six years after artists came together to create Cincinnati’s Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street in front of City Hall, Black Art Speaks is preparing to write its next chapter. Under the theme “Passing the Torch,” original lead artists will join a new generation of artists to reimagine the mural

Painting will take place Oct. 4-7, with the official unveiling at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, in front of Cincinnati City Hall.

Redesigned BLM mural in 2024

The community is invited to join Black Art Speaks from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, for a kickoff celebration featuring food, music, painting and an opportunity to meet and support the artists.

“This isn’t about erasing what came before. It is about honoring it, building upon it and creating space for another generation of artists to carry the work forward,” said Alandes Powell, president and CEO of Black Art Speaks. “Our original artists are part of this story, our new artists are part of its future, and Cincinnati is part of all of it.”

New artists. New poem. Same mission.

The reimagined mural will introduce a new poem, “We Must,” intended to reflect both current circumstances and the responsibility to continue moving forward.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, the two generations of artists will come together during the Cincinnati Art Walk with Cincy Nice for a special “Passing the Torch” conversation about art and legacy.

The story continues during BLINK

Throughout mural week, Black Art Speaks will capture the artists, community and making of the new mural. That footage will be combined with images and moments from the original mural to create a special film celebrating its past, present and future, to be featured during BLINK 2026 at Fountain Square and Elm Street Plaza.

Following the 1 p.m. mural unveiling on Oct. 8, the celebration continues that evening when the BLM mural artists join the Holmes High School Marching Band in a formal procession north toward the BLINK opening celebration at TQL Stadium.

Key dates:

Sunday, Oct. 4, noon-4 p.m. Community Mural Kickoff Celebration

Oct. 4-7. Mural painting

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 6 p.m. “Passing the Torch” artist conversation — Cincinnati Art Walk with Cincy Nice

Thursday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. Black Lives Matter mural unveiling — Cincinnati City Hall

Thursday evening. BLM mural artists join Holmes High School Marching Band for BLINK opening procession

blackartspeaks.org

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