University of Cincinnati, UC Foundation launch UC Promise scholarship match

Program doubles support for Ohio undergraduate students with financial need

A partnership between the University of Cincinnati and the University of Cincinnati Foundation is expanding scholarship support for Ohio students. To drive the creation of more need-based scholarships, the new UC Promise scholarship match will give donors the opportunity to double the impact of their giving, as UC matches the annual award of UC Promise scholarships to undergraduate students.

“I’m grateful to our dedicated donors who will join us in opening doors for even more students across Ohio,” said UC President Neville G. Pinto. “Through the UC Promise scholarship match, we are demonstrating our commitment to expanding access to higher education and investing in the future of students, families and communities across our state.”

Neville Pinto, president, University of Cincinnati

A focus on Ohio’s students

This new initiative continues UC’s commitment to making college more affordable for students from Ohio. In 2025, UC announced the Bearcats Affordability Grant, allowing eligible students from Ohio families earning less than $75,000 to attend UC tuition-free.

The UC Promise scholarship match is in the same spirit, increasing financial aid available to Ohio students above the $75,000 family earning cap, reaching more students eligible to attend UC.

“In Cincinnati, we know that the future of higher education is about opening more pathways to education for students from all backgrounds. This new initiative will add to our momentum for this important work allowing us to provide excellent educational opportunities for many different learners and prepare them for meaningful careers and lives,” said Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Rudolph G. Buchheit, PhD.

Growth of enrollment, first-generation students and scholarship support

In fall 2026, UC welcomed its largest-ever first-year class, with a total enrollment of over 54,000 students. Four in ten members of this year’s class are the first in their family to attend college.

“Our alumni and donors are remarkably generous,” said UC Foundation President Rich Bundy. “Through the UC Promise match, and our university’s commitment to Ohio students, I know our philanthropic community will create even more life-changing support for Bearcats. To me, the most meaningful aspect of this initiative is its ongoing impact: as endowed funds, these UC Promise scholarships become a permanent part of our support for generations of students to come.”

How UC Promise scholarships work

Private donors can create a UC Promise scholarship eligible for matching dollars with the following parameters:

UC Promise scholarships gifts must create a new, endowed fund of at least $50,000.

Gifts must be an outright contribution or a multi-year pledge. Estate gifts do not qualify.

To qualify for the match, scholarships must support Ohio resident undergraduate students with financial need.

Donors may elect to further direct their support to either one specific UC undergraduate college or to Cincinnati Public School graduates.

Donors may name the scholarship (for ex., the “Jane Smith UC Promise Scholarship”)

Funds generated by the endowment and awarded to a student will be matched 1:1 by the University and awarded in the donor’s name, essentially doubling the impact of their gift.

Donors may participate in the UC Promise scholarship match program immediately.

foundation.uc.edu/ucpromise

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