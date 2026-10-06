Cincinnati Opera announces star-studded Verdi concert for 2027

Cincinnati Opera is bringing five internationally acclaimed singers to Music Hall next summer for “Viva Verdi!,” a concert celebrating the music of Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi.

The June 25 concert is part of Cincinnati Opera’s 2027 Summer Festival and its full of singers regularly perform at major opera houses and concert halls around the world, including the Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala and Royal Opera House.

The lineup includes soprano Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges, tenor Matthew White, baritone Michael Chioldi and bass Soloman Howard. Ailyn Perez Michael Chioldi Matthew White

The five featured singers have extensive Verdi repertoires. Chioldi has performed roles including Rigoletto, Nabucco and Iago in “Otello,” while Howard has performed Verdi roles including Ramfis in “Aida,” the Grand Inquisitor in “Don Carlo” and Sparafucile in “Rigoletto.”

Several of them prior Cincinnati Opera connections. Pérez has performed with the company in “La Bohème” and “La Traviata,” while White has appeared in “Carmen,” “Tosca” and “Romeo and Juliet.” Bridges most recently performed with Cincinnati Opera as Carmen, and Chioldi starred as Rigoletto in the company’s 2025 production. Alex Amsel J’Nai Bridges Soloman Howard

This time around they’ll perform with the Cincinnati Opera Chorus and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Alex Amsel.

“This is the kind of lineup you’d expect to find on the stage of Carnegie Hall or the Paris Opera,” said Evans Mirageas, the Opera’s artistic director. “Each of these artists is a star in their own right, and together they represent the very best of opera today.”

$6 million gift will support future artists

The concert will be among the first major presentations supported by a $6 million gift from The Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation. The gift established the Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation Fund for Leading Artists, an endowed fund that will provide ongoing support for Cincinnati Opera to bring leading singers to its productions and concerts.

The gift was announced during Cincinnati Opera’s 2026 performances of “Carmen.” The foundation is led by Nanci Wilks Lanni and Barbara Wilks, daughters of Harry T. Wilks.

Wilks, a Hamilton attorney, philanthropist and art collector, served for years on Cincinnati Opera’s board of trustees and supported the company’s artistic director through an endowment. He also founded Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton.

“An opera company is only as great as the singers on its stage,” said Christopher Milligan, Cincinnati Opera’s general director and CEO. “This visionary gift not only secures that tradition but strengthens it for generations to come.”

2027 tickets and additional information

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