Culture FIX: Oct. 7-13

You might think that, given the launch to many organizations’ seasons, last week’s bountiful lineup would be hard to top. You would be so, so wrong. Outdoor events are particularly in the spotlight. So much to see: We’d best jump right in.

BLINK and beyond

BLINK | 7-11 p.m. Over-the-Rhine, downtown Cincinnati and Covington. DETAILS: There’s a lot of construction in the region’s core this week, and it’s not because of the Brent Spence Bridge replacement or a new hotel. Across the heart of the city, towers are rising for the fifth incarnation of BLINK, the nation’s largest light projection mapping-based art show. This year is the biggest yet, comprising more than 100 installations – projection displays, light sculptures and murals – across four geographic zones stretching from Findlay Market to Eighth Street in Covington. The lights are on Thursday through Sunday.

It’s too much to take in without some planning, but BLINK’s organizers have kindly assembled static and dynamic maps to guide you. They’re good; use them. Remember, too, that an estimated 2 million people came to the last BLINK, in 2024, and they’ll all tell you to use the special park-and-ride routes if you can. (You think Bengals game parking is tight?)

A few highlights deserve mention:

Ready. Set. BLINK! : The opening ceremony starts at 4 p.m. Thursday on Central Parkway in front of TQL Stadium. There’ll be live entertainment until the lights are officially turned on.

The opening ceremony starts at 4 p.m. Thursday on Central Parkway in front of TQL Stadium. There’ll be live entertainment until the lights are officially turned on. Drone shows: Added in 2022, these shows remain crowd favorites. A special show is set for 8:30 p.m. Thursday over TQL. The main show, “Dimensions of Wonder,” takes flight at 8 and 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday over The Ohio.

In addition, some noteworthy events are piggybacking on the BLINK schedule:

Asian Night Market : Many Asian cities come alive at night, and the folks at Asianati figured their Asian Night Market was a perfect pairing for the hundreds of thousands walking the urban core this weekend. Seventeen food vendors, live entertainment, games and shops will give you a reason to pause at the Court Street Plaza.

Many Asian cities come alive at night, and the folks at Asianati figured their Asian Night Market was a perfect pairing for the hundreds of thousands walking the urban core this weekend. Seventeen food vendors, live entertainment, games and shops will give you a reason to pause at the Court Street Plaza. Cincinnati Art Week : This event debuts as a celebration of connection, culture and creativity. Art exhibitions, pop-up galleries, social gatherings and special programming are spread across Over-the-Rhine through Saturday.

This event debuts as a celebration of connection, culture and creativity. Art exhibitions, pop-up galleries, social gatherings and special programming are spread across Over-the-Rhine through Saturday. “Sanctuary”: The BLINK crowds can be overwhelming, but historic St. Xavier church has a spiritual balm for you. Technically outside BLINK territory at 611 Sycamore St., the church hosts the professional choral group The Union for free, 35-minute concerts – three each on Saturday and Sunday. The program, dubbed “Sanctuary,” combines sacred choral music with (what else) specially designed immersive lighting by Cincinnati Opera designer Thomas Hase.

Hello, pun’kin

Operation Pumpkin | High Street, downtown Hamilton. DETAILS: There’s more than one way to light the night. In Hamilton, they go for pumpkins. Lots of pumpkins. Big pumpkins. This is the 15th year for Operation Pumpkin, which showcases hundreds of expertly carved jack-o’-lanterns along three blocks in the center of town. There’s also the Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off (the winners are as big as small cars). Adding to the experience are about 120 food and craft vendors, live music, a pet parade and Li’l Miss Pun’kin child beauty pageant. Runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

If big crowds outdoors aren’t your scene, don’t worry. There are plenty of less densely packed alternatives…

Thursday, Oct. 8

Cassidy Steele plays Winnifred the Woebegone in “Once Upon a Mattress.”

“Once Upon a Mattress” | 7:30 p.m. Covedale Center for the Performing Arts, 4990 Glenway Ave., West Price Hill. 513-241-6550. DETAILS: For Cincinnati Landmark Productions, the change of seasons means taking its annual migration across Price Hill and into its winter home, the Covedale Center. Kicking off this season is “Once Upon a Mattress,” the 1959 musical that made Carol Burnett a Broadway star. Based on “The Princess and the Pea,” “Mattress” was Mary Rodgers’ songwriting debut. (Yes, she was Richard’s daughter.) Cassidy Steele, Leo Jenkins, Marissa Poole and Ryan J. Poole play the principals. Runs Thursdays through Sundays through Nov. 1

De La Dance, “Coppélia” | 7:30 p.m. Anderson Center Theater, 7850 Five Mile Road, Anderson Township. 513-871-0914. DETAILS: E.T.A. Hoffmann’s short story “The Sandman” inspired two of France’s great, late 19th-century stage works. There’s the first act of Offenbach’s “Tales of Hoffmann” and, more loosely adapted, there’s Léo Delibes’ ballet “Coppélia.” The latter became one of the warhorses of the ballet repertory. De La Dance Company tackles this classic to start its 2026-27 season. Runs weekends through Oct. 17.

The Bad Plus in their earlier incarnation with a pianist.

Xavier Music Series, The Bad Plus | 8 p.m. Northside Tavern, 4163 Hamilton Ave., Northside. 513-745-3162. DETAILS: The Bad Plus reinvented itself a few years ago, trading a pianist for new members Ben Monder, guitar, and Chris Speed, tenor saxophone. Even with that creative jolt, founding members Reid Anderson, bass, and Dave King, drums, decided 26 years was enough. The adventuresome jazz group plans to disband after its farewell tour ends around Christmas. Xavier was lucky enough to score a date on that tour, so see ’em while you can.

Friday, Oct. 9

Lebanon Oktoberfest | 6-9 p.m. Bicentennial Park, 135 E. Mulberry St., Lebanon. 513-932-1100. DETAILS: It seems so logical: Have an Oktoberfest when it’s actually October. Lebanon thinks so, anyway. This celebration doesn’t have the scale of Zinzinnati’s version, but that’s not necessarily bad. There’s German food, German music and German beer, so why not head north for a little Gemütlichkeit.

Art Academy of Cincinnati, “Bearing Witness” | Site1212 Gallery, 1212 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-562-6262. DETAILS: The Art Academy steps up to take its turn in the FotoFocus spotlight with four simultaneous exhibitions. All run through Oct. 31. The premier show is “Bearing Witness,” offering works by Accra Shepp. Shepp is a New York-based photographer, writer, and educator. The photographs presented examine defining social, political and environmental moments of the 21st century. Also showing are:

“Untwined/Interwoven “ : Lens-based and mixed-media works by Angela Kahoali’i Casagrande , Diana Noh and Kaitlin Santoro , curated by current Art Academy photography students. Pearlman Gallery.

“ Lens-based and mixed-media works by , and , curated by current Art Academy photography students. Pearlman Gallery. “ Over Everything”: Works by Academy alum Noel Maghathe , a Palestinian-American multidisciplinary artist who draws from family archives, photographs, words and woven imagery to explore memory, identity, heritage and the search for home. McClure Gallery.

Works by Academy alum , a Palestinian-American multidisciplinary artist who draws from family archives, photographs, words and woven imagery to explore memory, identity, heritage and the search for home. McClure Gallery. “Depth of Field“: Work by current student artists. Chidlaw Gallery.

There are at least half a dozen more FotoFocus exhibitions opening this week from Oxford to Dayton, Ky. Check the Biennial’s calendar for a complete listing.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, “Dracula” | 6:30 p.m. Otto M. Budig Theater, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273. DETAILS: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company has found continued success with comedic takes on classic tales, especially geared to appropriate holidays.With Halloween approaching, Cincy Shakes sinks its teeth into this Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen adaptation of Bram Stoker’s original vampire horror story. The company promises that “the only thing sharper than Dracula’s fangs are the gags.” Through Oct. 31.

Vocal Arts Ensemble, “The Deer’s Cry” | 8 p.m. Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, Summit Country Day School, 2161 Grandin Road, Hyde Park. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: Music director Joe Miller built the season’s first VAE program around the concepts of meditation and kindness. (I know! Kindness in this day and age!) Expect a candlelit evening that contrasts old and new music: Arvo Pärt (including the concert’s namesake, “The Deer’s Cry”), Josquin des Prez, Naomi Shihab Nye and Heinrich Schütz.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Colors of Time” | 2 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-3456 (FILM). DETAILS: When four cousins inherit an abandoned house in rural Normandy, they seek to learn about their mysterious ancestor, who, as a 21-year-old, heads to Belle Époque Paris to solve her own family mystery. The timelines of 1895 and 2025 soon become entangled. Cédric Klapisch wrote and directed. Repeats at 2 p.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Sharon Robinson, Jaime Laredo, Anna Polonsky and Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt

Linton Chamber Music | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: The Linton series starts its season with a world premiere before slipping into something some Romantic. Three members of the Espressivo! Piano Quartet – Jaime Laredo, Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt and Sharaon Robinson – offer the premiere of Richard Danielpour’s “Epiphanies” for string trio. Pianist Anna Polonsky fills out the group for piano quartets by Dvorák and Schumann. Repeats 7:30 p.m. Monday at Congregation Beth Adam, 10001 Loveland Madeira Road, Symmes Township.

Monday, Oct. 12

Cindependent, “Man with a Movie Camera” | 7:30 p.m. Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: Cindependent continues its FotoFocus-affiliated silent film series, Reverse Shot, which looks at the early days of cinema through – dare I repeat last week’s pun? – a fresh lens. Up this week is the groundbreaking 1929 documentary “Man with a Movie Camera,” written and directed by Dziga Vertov. The film, which now hovers in many Top 10 lists of all-time greats, is a product of the short-lived time of promise and experimental artistic freedom in the early Soviet Union. Live drum score will be performed by Will “Shaggy” Clemens. Discussion follows with Northern Kentucky University film professor John Alberti.

Related Articles