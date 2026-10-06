FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky establishes endowment to support inclusion in Catholic schools

The FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky has established the FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky Endowment at Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky to help sustain its mission of promoting inclusion and creating a culture of belonging for students with disabilities in Diocese of Covington Catholic schools.

“At FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky, we believe Catholic schools are stronger when children of all abilities have the opportunity to learn, grow and belong alongside their siblings and peers. Inclusion isn’t just about opening a classroom door — it’s about opening hearts, minds and opportunities,” said Missy Hail, president and co-founder of FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky. Missy Hail Nancy Grayson

The endowment will provide long-term support for FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky’s efforts to ensure students of all abilities have access to the resources and opportunities they need to learn, grow and thrive together. Through fundraising and community partnerships, FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky helps provide specialized staff, professional development for teachers, adaptive tools, educational resources and other support that strengthens inclusive education.

“Establishing an endowment is a meaningful investment in the future of our community. We are proud to partner with the FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky to help ensure its mission of inclusion continues for generations to come. This fund reflects the power of philanthropy to create lasting change, support students of all abilities, and strengthen the schools and communities that make Northern Kentucky such a special place to live and learn,” said Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky.

“There are 35 schools in the Diocese of Covington, and our hope, our vision, is that students with disabilities are welcomed, supported and valued in all of our Catholic schools. Because everyone benefits! When students of all abilities learn together, students learn compassion and empathy, recognize the unique gifts in one another, and our schools become stronger communities of faith and belonging,” said a longtime supporter of FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky.

To learn more, please visit FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky’s fund page.

About FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky:

FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky, an independent tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, is an affiliate of the original FIRE Foundation in Kansas City which started 30 years ago. There are now 11 Affiliates across the country.

FIRE Foundation of Northern Kentucky’s MISSION – to champion the inclusion of students with disabilities in the Diocese of Covington schools by providing educational resources, fundraising and promoting a culture of belonging.

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