Indigenous Peoples’ Day events return to Cincinnati

Cincinnati’s Indigenous community will take over several local arts and neighborhood spaces this weekend for a four-day celebration of Native culture, art and community.

The 2026 Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence runs Oct. 9-12, with free events at the Contemporary Arts Center, Aronoff Center for the Arts, Heart of Northside and Jacob Hoffner Park. Hosting the celebration is Urban Native Collective, a local Indigenous organization dedicated to preserving and representing Native and Indigenous People through education, advocacy and support.

The full schedule is below.

“The Indigenous Peoples’ Day Convergence is a testament to our community’s resilience, and a beautiful celebration of our incredibly talented Indigenous relatives,” said Cate Donahue, the nonprofit’s community outreach and events manager.

The schedule

The weekend kicks off Friday at the CAC with an exhibition featuring the work of 12 Indigenous artists. Leonard D. Harmon, a Nanticoke artist, curated the show, which includes artists from Native communities including Seneca, Grand Ronde, Shinnecock, Diné, Pueblo and Oglala Lakota/Mohawk.

The opening runs from 5-9 p.m. and will include music from DJ Creepingbear, a performance by Copper Face United Powwow Troupe and food available for purchase from Tortilleria Garcia.

Saturday brings a mix of artist talks, films and performances to the Aronof’s Jarson-Kaplan Theater from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That evening, the celebration shifts to Northside for a concert at Heart of Northside featuring 1876, Lo Cash Ninjas and Jay Hill & Roberto. Doors open at 7:45 p.m.

The weekend wraps Monday with programming geared toward families and the broader community.

Artist Steph LittleBird will lead a story time and art workshop for children ages 5-12 from 10 a.m. to noon at Urban Native Collective. Space is limited, and a parent or guardian must stay with participating children.

Later that afternoon, the organization will host its Indigenous Peoples’ Day Feast at Jacob Hoffner Park from 4-8 p.m. The community potluck encourages guests to bring a traditional dish from their culture to share. Copper Face United Powwow Troupe will perform from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

All of the events are free. Advance registration is encouraged.

More information and registration details are available at urbannativecollective.org/ipdc.

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