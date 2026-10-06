Paracyclists join Queen Bee field to help expand race accessibility

Four para-cyclists will join the field for the Queen Bee Half Marathon on Saturday as Pig Works and The Bridge Adaptive Sports & Recreation work to expand opportunities for competitive athletes with disabilities.

The cyclists are part of a training group led by The Bridge, which provides adaptive sports opportunities for people with disabilities. It also works with Pig Works, the organization behind the Queen Bee and Flying Pig Marathon, to help make its races more accessible to adaptive athletes.

A file photo of a paracyclist on the road with fellow cyclists. (Photo: The Bridge)

“The Bridge really appreciates the partnership and everything Pig Works is doing to help create opportunities for competitive adaptive athletes,” said Dr. Danny Meyer, executive director of The Bridge. “Together, we build pathways so our athletes can realize their full potential, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible for people with disabilities.”

Nicole Boggs, who has trained with The Bridge for four years, will be among the cyclists at the starting line. She previously competed in the Queen Bee 10K and said the opportunity to compete at longer distances has motivated her to keep pushing.

“I’d like to do the full marathon next – I would like to amp up more. I did the 10K, and now the half… I feel like it’s only appropriate to continue,” Boggs said.

The Bridge is Pig Works’ accessibility partner and provides guidance on making its events more inclusive for competitive adaptive athletes.

“As the official Accessibility Partner to Pig Works, we are thrilled to welcome these para cyclists to the Queen Bee field,” said Doug Olberding, CEO of Pig Works. “Our mission is to hold events for athletes of all abilities, and we appreciate members of The Bridge for their help in making both the Flying Pig and Queen Bee accessible for all.”

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