Psychiatrists with ties to local nonprofits launch mental health podcast

Two longtime leaders in Cincinnati mental healthcare are bringing more than 70 years of combined experience to a new platform designed to make conversations about mental health, wellness and healthcare more approachable and relevant.

Husband-and-wife psychiatrists Dr. Tracey Skale and Dr. Paul E. Keck Jr. have launched TMBO: Two Minds Better Than One and a new, related podcast, “Docs Tracey and Paul Discuss It All.”

Tracey Skale and Paul Keck

Both physicians have deep roots in Cincinnati’s mental health community.

Skale joined Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services in 1993, serving as chief medical officer for more than 20 years. A respected speaker and expert in psychopharmacology, neuroscience and diseases of the brain, she received GCBHS’s Champions of Hope Honoree Award in 2024.

Keck is senior consulting psychiatrist and founding president and CEO emeritus of Lindner Center of Hope, and also professor emeritus of psychiatry at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. An internationally recognized psychiatrist and researcher, his work has focused extensively on bipolar disorder, depression and clinical psychopharmacology. He has authored hundreds of scientific papers, reviews, textbook chapters and books.

According to Skale and Keck, “We’re passionate about sharing our expertise beyond clinical work. Our goal is simple: to make mental health conversations informative, thoughtful, approachable and relevant.”

Their new podcast, “Docs Tracey and Paul Discuss It All,” brings two perspectives to mental health, treatment, wellness, navigating healthcare, current issues and everyday questions, with special guests and leading experts also joining the conversation.

Website: TMBOdocs.com



YouTube: youtube.com/@TMBOdocs

Related Articles