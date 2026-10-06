Sharon Woods Harbor gets $17M makeover with new waterfront amenities

Great Parks has started work on a more than $17 million renovation of Sharon Woods Harbor, bringing new waterfront amenities, play areas and gathering spaces to the popular park.

The redesigned harbor will include a new boathouse, wet-play area, snack bar, restrooms, lake overlook and additional parking. Visitors also will find new seating and gathering areas along the waterfront, while the boathouse will have solar panels to generate renewable energy.

The changes are based in part on community feedback about how the harbor could better serve visitors, Great Parks CEO Todd Palmeter said.

Todd Palmeter, Great Parks

(Photo by Helen Adams for Movers & Makers)

Construction is expected to wrap up in spring 2028.

“We have listened to the community’s ideas on what they would like to see in a new harbor, and we are thrilled about the opportunity to bring those ideas to reality and create a transformational experience,” Palmeter said.

What to know about closures

Sharon Lake will be lowered in October so crews can install new waterfront features. The reduced water level will remain through the winter, and boating will not be allowed during that time. Great Parks plans to restore the lake to its operating level before the temporary boathouse at Lakeside Lodge reopens in spring 2027.

The temporary boathouse, on the east side of Sharon Lake, will offer boat rentals and other services while the main harbor is closed.

The Sharon Woods entrance from East Kemper Road will close from October 2026 through May 2027. Visitors can enter from U.S. 42/Lebanon Road and use Buckeye Falls Drive to access the golf course.

The section of the Sharon Lake Trail that runs through the harbor will remain closed until spring 2028. Two shorter sections north of Kemper Road also will close temporarily for grading work, which is expected to be completed by late October.

The project is funded in part by The James J. and Joan A. Gardner Family Foundation and the State of Ohio Capital Improvement Fund. Great Parks will cover the remaining costs through its capital budget, grants and other funding sources.

Related Articles