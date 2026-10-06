Shor Foundation gives nearly $4M to expand epilepsy care at UC

The Charles L. Shor Foundation donated nearly $4 million to support epilepsy patients through a partnership between the UC Health Epilepsy Center and the Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of Cincinnati.

The gift will fund research, wellness programs, clinical services and a nurse navigator to help patients incorporate lifestyle-based and other non-drug treatments into their care.

Charles Shor, who has publicly discussed his own experience with epilepsy, founded his namesake foundation in 2002. He also created Epilepsy Wellness Advocates, which develops tools and resources for people living with epilepsy. A class at the University of Cincinnati’s Osher Center for Integrative Health.

“I have always believed that the best healthcare combines clinical excellence with curiosity, compassion and the courage to rethink what is possible,” Shor said in a statement. “My own experience with epilepsy has deepened my commitment to giving hope to people who may feel they have lost it, particularly those who have exhausted traditional approaches.”

The partnership brings together the UC Health Epilepsy Center, part of the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, and the Osher Center, which combines traditional medical care with approaches including nutrition, movement, mindfulness, music and art.

The Epilepsy Center is the region’s only adult Level IV epilepsy center. It treats more than 6,000 patients annually and offers medical and surgical treatment options and clinical trials. Its team includes 12 neurologists and neurosurgeons with advanced training in epilepsy.

The Osher Center is one of 11 Osher Centers worldwide and focuses on combining conventional medical care with integrative therapies and lifestyle approaches.

How the money will be used

The donation will establish four funds focused on epilepsy care and research.

The Charles Shor Research Innovation Fund: Supports pilot programs and research into non-drug and lifestyle-based treatments aimed at improving quality of life and reducing seizures and other epilepsy-related symptoms.

Supports pilot programs and research into non-drug and lifestyle-based treatments aimed at improving quality of life and reducing seizures and other epilepsy-related symptoms. The Charles Shor Epilepsy Wellness Initiative: Supports wellness and educational programs for people with epilepsy. A separate clinical services fund will expand access to integrative therapies and supportive services.

Supports wellness and educational programs for people with epilepsy. A separate clinical services fund will expand access to integrative therapies and supportive services. The Charles Shor Nurse Navigator Fund: Supports a nurse who will help patients navigate their care, educate them about non-drug treatments and work with the Osher Center to develop individualized treatment plans.

“We know that non-pharmacological whole person wellness programs help people with epilepsy, but these programs are rarely available,” Michael Privitera, director of the UC Health Epilepsy Center, said in a statement. “This generous gift will bring these programs to life for people with epilepsy, allow research about the optimal programs, and create a model for other epilepsy centers to follow.”

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