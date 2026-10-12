Jamie Barton brings her Grammy (and her sense of humor) back to Memorial Hall

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati welcomes the acclaimed mezzo-soprano accompanied by the remarkable pianist Kathleen Kelly on Sunday, Oct. 25.

The last time Jamie Barton sang at Memorial Hall, in January 2018, she was on a short break from the Metropolitan Opera, where she’d been drawing raves as Adalgisa in Bellini’s “Norma.” Critics were still calling her a rising star back then. That label hasn’t aged well, mainly because she’s run out of places to rise to.

On Sunday, Oct. 25, at 3 p.m., the mezzo-soprano from Rome, Georgia, returns to Over-the-Rhine for a recital presented by Matinée Musicale Cincinnati. She’s bringing the same collaborator, pianist Kathleen Kelly, along with a résumé that’s grown a lot since her first visit.

Jamie Barton & Jake Heggie perform in the Barbican Hall, December 5, 2021.

(Photo by Mark Allan)

Early this year, Barton picked up a Grammy when the world premiere recording of Jake Heggie’s opera “Intelligence” won Best Opera Recording. She created the role of Elizabeth Van Lew, a real-life Union spy, at Houston Grand Opera. Last fall she starred as Sister Helen Prejean in San Francisco Opera’s 25th anniversary production of Heggie’s “Dead Man Walking,” which has become the most frequently performed opera written this century.

None of this came out of nowhere. Barton won the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in 2007. In 2013, she became the first woman to take both the main prize and the song prize at the BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition, and the Richard Tucker Award and Beverly Sills Artist Award followed. A critic for The Times of London once described her mezzo as “a voice that you want to eat with a spoon,” which is about as close as a classical music critique gets to a restaurant review.

Just a voice and a piano

That Cardiff song prize is worth a closer look. In an opera house, a singer gets costumes, sets, an orchestra and a stage full of colleagues to help tell the story. A recital strips all of that away. A pianist and a singer remain, and every bit of character and mood has to come through the music.

For Barton, the starting point is the text. “The music is a beautiful tool, but the words are the most important,” she told Gramophone in 2020.

Kelly is an ideal partner for that kind of work. She directs the Vocal Studies Division at Baylor University and has been part of the musical teams at the Metropolitan, San Francisco, Houston Grand, and Vienna State operas. She and Barton have toured recital programs together for close to a decade.

From Paris to the alto section

The Cincinnati afternoon opens in France and Germany. Henri Duparc’s “L’invitation au voyage” sets Charles Baudelaire’s poem about slipping away with a lover to a calm, faraway place. Songs from Clara Schumann’s Six Lieder, Op. 13, come next. Schumann was one of the most celebrated pianists of the 19th century, though her own compositions spent a long time in the shadow of her husband Robert’s.

The first half closes with “Mon cœur s’ouvre à ta voix” from Saint-Saëns’ “Samson and Delilah,” the aria Delilah sings to win Samson over. It’s one of the great showpieces for mezzo-soprano, and it tends to work on audiences about as well as it worked on him.

After intermission, things loosen up. Libby Larsen’s “Love After 1950” is a five-song cycle set to poems by contemporary American women, with music that tips its hat to the popular styles of the decades it covers. Then comes Zina Goldrich’s “The Alto’s Lament,” a comic song about the singer who never, ever gets the melody. If you sang the harmony line in your high school choir, consider yourself warned.

Gary Schocker’s “Mama Called” follows. The program wraps up with Donald Swann’s “A Word on My Ear,” the Flanders and Swann favorite about a singer who has no business singing, refreshed with new lyrics by Kelly. Hearing a Grammy winner sing about being hopelessly off-key should be a treat.

(See program details here...)

A big voice offstage, too

Barton is also known for what she does when the curtain comes down. She’s used her platform to lift up women, queer people, and other marginalized communities, and she’s built recital programs around women composers for Carnegie Hall, London’s Wigmore Hall and the Kennedy Center. BBC Music Magazine named her its 2020 Personality of the Year.

Music that stays in Cincinnati

Matinée Musicale Cincinnati has presented recitals in the city since 1913. Alongside its concert series, the organization awards grants to local nonprofits that provide music education and concerts, and it runs a scholarship competition for high school and college students. Ticket sales help keep it all going, so a Sunday afternoon with a Grammy winner also does some good for the young musicians who might be on that stage someday.

If you go

What: Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano, with Kathleen Kelly, piano

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Where: Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Tickets: $24 to $54 (includes a $4 service charge), available at memorialhallotr.com

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