EquaSion executive director to step down after one year

Deidre Hazelbaker is stepping down as executive director of EquaSion after a year leading the Greater Cincinnati interfaith organization. The board is accepting applications for her successor.

EquaSion brings people together across faiths, cultures and backgrounds to build understanding and strengthen the Greater Cincinnati community, including through its annual Cincinnati Festival of Faiths. Hazelbaker joined the organization during a leadership transition and spent the past year listening to faith leaders, volunteers and community partners to identify opportunities to strengthen its work.

Deidre Hazelbaker

During her tenure, EquaSion developed Faith & Friendship Groups, a program designed to help people build relationships across faith traditions through smaller, ongoing gatherings. The organization also launched a video series featuring local faith communities.

Hazelbaker’s year at the helm included the 2026 Cincinnati Festival of Faiths, which drew nearly 1,500 people from across Greater Cincinnati for an afternoon of learning, connection and celebration.

“We are grateful for Deidre’s energy, creativity and leadership during an important year for EquaSion,” said Mike Hawkins, the organization’s board chair. “She has helped position EquaSion well for the conversation about what comes next.”

Hazelbaker plans to return to marketing, communications and strategy. She will work with the board to support the transition.

The board is accepting applications for the next executive director as it considers how best to support the organization’s programs, relationships and mission moving forward.

“I am incredibly grateful for this community and leave with an even deeper belief in the power of interfaith relationships and the importance of building community across differences, particularly in such divisive times,” Hazelbaker said.

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