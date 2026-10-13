Grants available for local mini soccer pitches

FC Cincinnati Foundation is offering grants to schools, nonprofits and local governments to help build small soccer fields and expand access to the sport across Greater Cincinnati.

The new Soccer Field Grant Program, launched in partnership with The Motz Group, a Cincinnati-based company that builds and maintains natural grass and synthetic turf sports fields, will support projects that create places for children and families to play soccer and gather. Specific financial information wasn’t made available.

The foundation announced the program Tuesday at its Newport mini pitch, one of 15 the foundation has opened across the region. The fields have given thousands of children places to play soccer, stay active and learn.

Kids play on an FC Cincinnati-funded mini pitch. (File photo: provided)

“Soccer has the power to bring people together, strengthen communities and create opportunities for young people to thrive,” said Kate Solomon, chief youth and community officer and executive director of FC Cincinnati Foundation. “Over the past several years, we’ve seen firsthand how mini pitches can transform neighborhoods by providing safe, welcoming spaces where children can play, learn and build relationships.”

The new grant program will allow schools, nonprofits, municipalities and community organizations to seek funding for their own mini pitches and soccer field projects. Organizations can find application requirements and additional information on the foundation’s Soccer Field Grant Program webpage.

“Through this new grant program, we’re excited to partner with organizations across our region to bring those opportunities to even more communities,” Solomon said.

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