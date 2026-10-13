Hamilton County prosecutor, YWCA receive $500K to support crime victims

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office and YWCA Greater Cincinnati will use a $500,000 federal grant to expand services for crime victims, particularly survivors of domestic violence.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs awarded the grant to support services such as emergency shelter, housing assistance, transportation, counseling and legal advocacy.

The partnership also will create a Victims of Crime Service Navigator position. The YWCA will employ the navigator and place the position within the Prosecutor’s Office to help victims connect with prosecutors, law enforcement and community service providers. The navigator will follow up with victims to help them access services as they move through the criminal justice system.

“When someone becomes a victim of crime, their life can change in an instant,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. “Our responsibility is not only to prosecute the person responsible, but to make sure the victim is not left to navigate the aftermath alone.”

Pillich said the YWCA is a strong partner for the effort. The YWCA also will train victim advocates in trauma-informed care, domestic violence, coercive control, lethality assessment and survivor-centered engagement.

“For survivors and victims of crime, reaching safety and stability often means navigating multiple systems at one of the most difficult moments of their lives,” said Rickell Howard Smith, president and CEO of YWCA Greater Cincinnati. “This partnership allows us to meet people where they are and create a stronger bridge between the justice system and the community-based services they need to move forward safely.”

The Prosecutor’s Office helps victims understand their rights, prepare for court proceedings and find resources throughout the criminal justice process.

The YWCA has more than 40 years of experience serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual violence, stalking and related crimes, including providing safety planning, court advocacy and crisis response.

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