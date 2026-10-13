More than 40 nonprofits get a funding boost from Interact for Health

Interact for Health is providing grants and technical assistance to more than 40 nonprofits across Greater Cincinnati and the surrounding region to help them maintain services, support employees and strengthen their operations.

The independent foundation works across 20 counties in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana to expand opportunities for people to live healthier lives. Its latest funding round includes grants for essential services and workplace well-being, along with consulting to help organizations improve their long-term stability.

Seventeen organizations will receive grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000, including:

1001 Colors, formerly ArtWorks: $50,000

3R Fund for Immigrant Legal Family Defense Greater Cincinnati NKY: $100,000

Bethany House Services: $100,000

Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio: $100,000

Community Shares Cincinnati, fiscal sponsor for Transform: $100,000

Esperanza Latino Center of NKY: $100,000

FIESTA: $100,000

GLAD House: $100,000

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Greater Cincinnati: $100,000

Immigrant and Refugee Law Center: $100,000

Lighthouse Youth Services: $100,000

San Oscar Romero Conference – St. Vincent de Paul: $50,000

Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses: $100,000

Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp.: $100,000

The Door of Hope: $100,000

The Health Collaborative: $100,000

The Willows Project: $50,000

Another 15 organizations received consulting services to help improve their long-term sustainability and organizational capacity. The foundation also awarded grants of $5,000 to $10,000 to 21 nonprofits for workplace well-being and resilience.

“Nonprofits in our community are facing rising demand for services while navigating real uncertainty and funding disruptions,” said Kate Schroder, president and CEO of Interact for Health. “This funding is an investment in the organizations and vital services that keep our community going.”

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