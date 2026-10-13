Renovations underway on Great Parks’ West Side disc golf course

Great Parks started renovations at its disc golf course at Embshoff Woods Nature Preserve on Cincinnati’s far West Side.

The renovation will expand the Delhi Township course from nine holes to 18, while adding two basket locations for each hole. That will give players 36 basket locations to choose from, quadrupling the playing options available on the previous course.

The project includes new baskets, tee pads and signs. Great Parks worked with local disc golf advocates and park visitors to design a layout that accommodates players of different skill levels, from beginners to experts.

Work on the Embshoff Woods Disc Golf project. (Photo: Provided)

“It’s incredibly satisfying to deliver on public priorities for their Great Parks, such as the improvements we’ve made to all our disc golf courses,” CEO Todd Palmeter said in a statement. “Disc golf is a perfect amenity for our parks, and I always enjoy seeing groups playing one of our courses while enjoying the amazing outdoor spaces we have to offer.”

The renovation also includes conservation work at the 334-acre preserve, which offers trails, picnic facilities and a playground. Great Parks will resurface a buried drain line, remove honeysuckle and other invasive species and manage the landscape to support biodiversity and resilience.

Construction is expected to finish by the end of December.

The project follows renovations at Woodland Mound, Winton Woods and Miami Whitewater Forest, which began in 2023. The improvements were identified through community and stakeholder input during development of Great Parks’ Park and Facility Master Plans.

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