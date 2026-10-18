Record $50M gift to help Christ Hospital modernize Mount Auburn campus

A $50 million commitment from the Farmer Family Foundation will help modernize and expand The Christ Hospital Health Network’s Mount Auburn campus.

Announced during the hospital’s Illuminate the Path Gala, the investment marks the largest philanthropic commitment in the health network’s history. The money will support facility upgrades aimed at improving the patient experience, expanding access to care and accommodating what the hospital described as future advances in medicine.

Specific projects, construction plans and a timeline for the improvements weren’t disclosed.

The Christ Hospital in Mount Auburn. (Provided)

“The Farmer Family Foundation’s extraordinary commitment is a defining investment in the future of our health system,” said Debbie Hayes, the health network’s president and CEO. She added that the gift will help “improve the experience for patients and families while supporting clinical excellence and innovation.”

A commitment to Cincinnati healthcare

The investment builds on a longstanding relationship between the hospital and the Cincinnati-based foundation, which was founded by Richard T. Farmer. For more than a decade, the foundation has supported projects including the Joint & Spine Center and the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit. Last year, the foundation committed $15 million to the Christ Hospital Heart & Vascular Institute to advance cardiovascular technology, clinical innovation and access to care.

This latest commitment reflects the foundation’s continued focus on the hospital’s future, said Amy Joseph, a foundation trustee.

“We believe exceptional institutions must prepare to meet the needs of the next generation,” she said. “We are honored to make this investment in its continued excellence.”

The Christ Hospital Health network includes its Mount Auburn hospital as well as a hospital location in Liberty Township, eight outpatient centers and medical offices throughout the region.

Steve Rosfeld, president of the hospital’s foundation, said the funding will support more than physical improvements.

“It will allow us to make meaningful investments in our facilities, but also provide comfort, hope and healing for patients and families during some of life’s most important moments,” Rosfeld said.

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