Big Brothers Big Sisters secures $3M in gifts to expand school-based mentoring

Having a consistent adult presence can make a difference in a kid’s life. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati is betting on that idea to reach hundreds more students through its school-based mentoring program.

The nonprofit secured more than $3 million to expand GameChangers, which places full-time professional mentors in schools to build relationships with students over multiple years. The program will reach 350 additional students this fall, with more schools planned for fall 2027.

The expansion is part of the organization’s five-year plan to double the number of young people it serves. It also offers a way to reach more students amid a shortage of volunteers for traditional mentoring programs.

“GameChangers is an innovative solution that allows us to serve more young people without relying solely on volunteers,” said Jessica Esterkamp, president and CEO of BBBS of Greater Cincinnati.

Jessica Esterkamp

The Farmer Family Foundation and TQL Foundation are backing the expansion with multiyear funding commitments. The investment follows a pilot at Newport Intermediate School, where students showed improvements in social-emotional measures, attendance, behavior and reading growth, according to the nonprofit.

The Farmer Family Foundation’s funding supports GameChangers at several Cincinnati schools, including IDEA Price Hill Elementary School, IDEA Price Hill College Prep, Romero Academy at Resurrection, Romero Academy at Annunciation and Oyler School. TQL’s commitment builds on a partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters that spans more than 20 years. The Cincinnati-based freight brokerage and its employees have supported the nonprofit through donations, volunteer work and direct involvement with mentors and students.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati did not disclose the amount of either foundation’s contribution.

For GameChangers coach Terrell Blue, the work is personal. Blue grew up in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program during a childhood marked by family challenges and loss. Both of his parents were incarcerated, and he lost several siblings to violence. Through it all, his Big Brother, Terence, remained a steady presence. They are still close today.

After serving in the military and graduating from the University of Cincinnati, Blue returned to the program as a coach at IDEA Price Hill.

“My Big Brother came into my life when I really needed someone, and he stayed,” Blue said. “I know what it means to have someone believe in you and keep showing up. Now I get to be that person for kids in Price Hill.”

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