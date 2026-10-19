Cincinnati Rotary volunteers pack 40,000 meals for local families

Volunteers packed more than 40,000 meals in less than two hours as part of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati’s annual push to address local needs through hands-on service.

The effort was part of the fifth annual Rotary Cincinnati Do Days, a three-day initiative that wrapped up Saturday. The event brought together Rotarians, businesses, families and community partners to support nonprofit organizations and service projects across Greater Cincinnati.

A hundred volunteers packed 40,392 meals Thursday, surpassing the club’s goal of 30,000 and topping last year’s total of 24,000. All the meals will be distributed to local families through La Soupe, the club’s distribution partner.

Volunteers working to pack meals at the Oct. 15 volunteer event. (Provided)

The effort comes as about 24% of children in Hamilton County live in poverty, according to the Rotary Club of Cincinnati.

“Packing more than 40,000 meals in under two hours demonstrates what is possible when our community comes together with a shared commitment to service,” said Sara Pattison, executive director of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati.

The meal-packing event was supported by presenting sponsor Fifth Third Bank, the Cincinnati Bengals through an NFL Huddle grant and other sponsors.

Related Articles