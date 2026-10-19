Millstone Fund makes another major gift to Hamilton County Crisis Center

Talbert House received a $400,000 gift from the Millstone Fund to support the Hamilton County Crisis Center, which opened less than a year ago to provide mental health and addiction crisis services for adults.

The 47,000-square-foot center at 510 Oak St. in Avondale brings crisis care, withdrawal management, recovery support, primary care and pharmacy services together under one roof. It also has a dedicated handoff space where Cincinnati police officers can bring people in crisis directly to treatment rather than jail or an emergency department.

The $12 million facility is a partnership among Talbert House, the Hamilton County Mental Health Recovery Services Board, Central Clinic Behavioral Health, the city of Cincinnati, Greater Cincinnati Behavioral Health Services, the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health and Genoa Healthcare.

Grants from the Millstone Fund and support from other donors helped make the project possible, said Josh Arnold, Talbert House’s president and CEO. Millstone awarded Talbert House a $500,000 grant in November 2024.

“Millstone Fund provided one of the first major gifts to the Hamilton County Crisis Center in 2024,” Arnold said. “Their early investment helped get this important project off the ground, and we are grateful for their continued support.”

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