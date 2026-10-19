Summerfair awards $30K in grants to six local artists

Six local artists will receive $5,000 grants from Summerfair Cincinnati to help create new work and advance their careers.

The 2026 Aid to Individual Artists awards went to Katie Desmond, Kat Rakel-Ferguson, JeeEun Lee, Gabrielle Siekman, Jan Wiesner and Mark Wiesner. Their work spans a range of mediums, from botanical watercolors and photography to sculpture and public art. A closer look at the six artists and their work is below.

A work by artist Gabrielle Siekman. (Provided)

In addition to the grants, the recipients will be invited to showcase their work in a future “Summerfair Select” exhibit.

The awards are part of Summerfair Cincinnati’s year-round efforts to support local artists. The organization also hosts the annual Summerfair festival, where artists showcase and sell work ranging from paintings and photographs to sculpture, ceramics, jewelry and mixed media.

Winners and their work

Katie Desmond: A watercolor artist who draws inspiration from nature, Desmond turned to painting after nearly 20 years in corporate America. A teenage job at a greenhouse helped build her knowledge of flowers and sparked her interest in botanical art.



A watercolor artist who draws inspiration from nature, Desmond turned to painting after nearly 20 years in corporate America. A teenage job at a greenhouse helped build her knowledge of flowers and sparked her interest in botanical art. Kat Rakel-Ferguson: A multimedia artist, photographer and veteran educator who teaches at the University of Cincinnati, the Art Academy of Cincinnati and Sycamore High School. Her work explores personal transitions, vulnerability and historical themes through photographic media.



A multimedia artist, photographer and veteran educator who teaches at the University of Cincinnati, the Art Academy of Cincinnati and Sycamore High School. Her work explores personal transitions, vulnerability and historical themes through photographic media. JeeEun Lee: Born and raised in South Korea, Lee has exhibited her work for 20 years. She earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in sculpture from Ewha Womans University in Seoul before moving to the U.S. in 2010 and earning a second master’s degree from Syracuse University in 2013. Her work includes clay, sculpture, large-scale installations, public art and functional objects.



Born and raised in South Korea, Lee has exhibited her work for 20 years. She earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in sculpture from Ewha Womans University in Seoul before moving to the U.S. in 2010 and earning a second master’s degree from Syracuse University in 2013. Her work includes clay, sculpture, large-scale installations, public art and functional objects. Gabrielle Siekman: A 2019 Northern Kentucky University graduate with a degree in painting, Siekman has worked on indoor and outdoor public art projects and murals throughout the region. She teaches painting and drawing at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington.



A 2019 Northern Kentucky University graduate with a degree in painting, Siekman has worked on indoor and outdoor public art projects and murals throughout the region. She teaches painting and drawing at Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center in Covington. Jan Wiesner: A former art educator who taught in Connecticut and Cincinnati, Wiesner earned a fine arts degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. She now shares a studio with her husband, Mark, where they work as sculptors.



A former art educator who taught in Connecticut and Cincinnati, Wiesner earned a fine arts degree from the University of Cincinnati’s College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning. She now shares a studio with her husband, Mark, where they work as sculptors. Mark Wiesner: A longtime art educator who earned an art degree from Edgecliff College and a master’s degree in religious studies from the Athenaeum of Ohio. He received statewide honors as Ohio’s middle school art teacher of the year in 2005 and high school art teacher of the year in 2015.

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