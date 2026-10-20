Cincinnati Animal CARE waives fees to ease overcrowding

Cincinnati Animal CARE is waiving adoption fees for animals 6 months and older this weekend in an effort to ease overcrowding at Hamilton County’s only open-intake animal shelter.

The nonprofit currently has 1,070 animals in its care, including more than 300 dogs housed on-site. With kennels full, some dogs are living in temporary spaces as the shelter struggles to keep up with the number of animals arriving.

“We are doing everything we can to keep up, but the number of animals coming through our doors continues to outpace the number leaving for homes,” said shelter director Meaghan Colville.

The fee waiver runs Friday, Oct. 23, through Sunday, Oct. 25, and applies to eligible animals at both shelter locations, in foster homes and at participating PetSmart adoption locations. Hamilton County residents still must pay the $19.75 dog license fee.

The shelter also will host its third annual Trunk-or-Treat event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at 3949 Colerain Ave. The event will feature adoptable dogs in Halloween costumes, decorated trunks, candy, music and children’s activities. Attendees are asked to leave their pets at home.

For residents who can’t adopt, Colville encouraged fostering animals, even for a few days, to help free up space for incoming pets.

Available animals and adoption information can be found at cincycare.org.

“Our kennels are full, and every day brings more animals who need us,” Colville said. “We urgently need our community to step up.”

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