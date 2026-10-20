Culture FIX: Oct. 21-27

Beware! Cincinnati spooks with a week of ghosts, tricks, blood and other supernatural goings on. Films, musicals and plays rule this, the best of all holidays. Too scared? Check out chestnuts or learn about music and your brain. An opera rock star comes to town. And jazz … thankfully, there’s always jazz.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Annette Januzzi Wick

Lloyd Library, “Chestnuts: The Comeback Kids?” | 7 p.m. 917 Plum St., downtown. 513-721-3707. DETAILS: Annette Januzzi Wick, memoirist, cookbook author and writer for Edible Ohio Valley leads a panel discussion on the American Chestnut. Once a staple in American kitchens, beautifully crafted furniture and other everyday items, the species was destroyed in the early 20th century by fungus accidentally introduced from Asia into the eastern forests of the U.S. Efforts to revive the trees have been underway for years. Panelists include Mark Neikirk, local writer and former Kentucky Post editor, plus local farmers Chris Smyth (Southern Ohio Chestnut Company) and David Hoff (Cincinnati Chestnut Company). Participants will be invited to enjoy a taste of chestnuts in various forms.

Annie Darlin Gordon

Summermusik, Your Brain on Music | 7:30 p.m. ARCO, 3301 Price Ave., East Price Hill. 513-723-1182. DETAILS: A non-traditional quartet from the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra will offer arrangements of familiar pieces intended to challenge and satisfy the brain. Curated by CCO principal flutist Annie Darlin Gordon, the program features DJ Apryl Reign who will “spin” an overture created from works of Erik Satie, Philip Glass, J.S. Bach and Robert Schumann. That ought to be interesting. Reign then joins the ensemble for a unique arrangement of Ravel’s “Bolero,” the piece with the relentless repetition that has fascinated neurologists for years.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Mariemont Theatre, “Waiting to be Seen” | 6 p.m. 6906 Wooster Pk., Mariemont. 513-272-0222. DETAILS: FotoFocus and Eisele Gallery present a screening of “Waiting to be Seen,” featuring the work of Cincinnati-born photographer Ave Pildas in “Ave’s America” and Rachel Rampleman’s “Life is a Drag,” a compilation of her interviews. Photos by Pildas are currently on display at Solway Gallery (424 Findlay St., Over-the-Rhine) in the exhibition “Ave Pildas: Jazz Greats, Photographs from the 1960s.” Both artists will be present for a post-film discussion about their films and a brief Q&A.

Know Theatre, “octKNOWber Nights | 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-300-5669. DETAILS: Get ready for Halloween with seven nights of “spine-tingling fright” by local playwrights. Something different every night, the madness runs through October 30th.

Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. – “American’t” by Jon Bennett follows the “hilarious” journey of the playwright, himself, as he attempts to locate in the US after spending the pandemic in Australia. Strange experiences follow Bennett as he navigates life as an international performer.

by Jon Bennett follows the “hilarious” journey of the playwright, himself, as he attempts to locate in the US after spending the pandemic in Australia. Strange experiences follow Bennett as he navigates life as an international performer. Oct. 22-24, 7:30 p.m. – “Adventures in Afterlife” by Sydney Vollmer and Chance Kilgour introduces us to teens Sophie and Hugo as they grieve the death of their mother. Plans go awry as they try to resurrect her, but instead bring back an uncle they never knew they had.

by Sydney Vollmer and Chance Kilgour introduces us to teens Sophie and Hugo as they grieve the death of their mother. Plans go awry as they try to resurrect her, but instead bring back an uncle they never knew they had. Oct. 25, 2 p.m. – “Trick or Treat, Sally Salem!” by Zoe Peterson informs us that the local witch, Sally Salem, is sick and may miss her favorite holiday. Every trick in the book is used to try to cure her before the big day.

by Zoe Peterson informs us that the local witch, Sally Salem, is sick and may miss her favorite holiday. Every trick in the book is used to try to cure her before the big day. Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. – “Thief” by A.J. Baldwin is a dystopian thriller set in a society where the vulnerable are the most valuable.

– by A.J. Baldwin is a dystopian thriller set in a society where the vulnerable are the most valuable. Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. – “Show Us Your Weird: SPOOKY EDITION” by Erika McDonald is “American Horror Story” meets “America’s Got Talent.” Wear your own weird costume and maybe win a prize.

– by Erika McDonald is “American Horror Story” meets “America’s Got Talent.” Wear your own weird costume and maybe win a prize. Oct. 29, 7 p.m. – “I’m Not Your Costume” by Homer Shadowheart and Janette Perez features touring comics from the area.

by Homer Shadowheart and Janette Perez features touring comics from the area. Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m. – “Wicked and Whimsy” by the Anti-Pestilence League stages a twin bill of classic radio play episodes: “Inner Sanctum Mysteries: Terror by Night” and “My Favorite Husband.”

Friday, Oct. 23

Cincinnati World Cinema, “Never After Dark” | 7 p.m. Garfield Theatre, 719 Race St., downtown. 859-957-FILM. DETAILS: Here’s an unusual ghost story for your consideration. Not sure it will be pumpkin spice and everything nice, but hey. “Never After Dark” combines two popular genres – ghost story and psychological thriller. In this “chilling” Japanese tale, directed by Dave Boyle and starring Moeka Hoshi, a wandering medium is summoned to exercise a spirit in an isolated country house. Airi (Hoshi) comes face to face with something far more terrifying than the supernatural. Stay for a post-film discussion. If you’re feeling a little peckish (yeah, I know, British) before the show, have dinner at one of two restaurants with whom CWC partners for a tasty pre-film supper, Shanghai on Elm or Butcher & Barrel. Both offer up a 15% discount when you present your movie ticket. Runs through Oct. 25.

The Carnegie, “Carrie the Musical” | 7:30 p.m. 1028 Scott Blvd., Covington. 859-957-1940. DETAILS: Calling all Stephen King fans to this, a musical tale of terror, power and teenage rage (remember that?) You remember Carrie White, the friendless, bullied girl, child of freaky religious and abusive parents? Add to that a “driving rock score” with the same rage, fear, fire and fury of Stephen King’s 1974 novel (his debut, we might add) and you have a frightening and horrific exercise for your Halloween to-do list. This is a co-production with the University of Cincinnati Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Original book is by Lawrence D. Cohen, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and music by Michael Gore. Leave it to a little telekinesis to make things really bloody. Runs through Nov. 1.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Linton Peanut Butter & Jam Sessions, Fall: Hit it! | 10:30 a.m. Union Presbyterian Church, 10259 U.S. Hwy 42, Union. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: So what musical family of instruments do you think PB&J is touting for fall? If you said percussion, you’d be a winner! Our percussion family is a fascinating one, isn’t it? All the different sounds and pitches and so many instruments. (See concertnova below) Linton PB&J introduces children to music and its positive benefits in a fun, age-appropriate way. Children will have the opportunity to listen to music and stories and then explore and play the instruments. Every child in the history of the world has loved to beat on one thing with another thing, right? Can’t make it there on Saturday? Two more offerings this week: Oct. 21 at Reading Branch Library and Cincinnati Public Radio.

Exhale Dance Tribe, “Nocturne” | 8 p.m. Jarson-Kaplan Theater, Aronoff Center, downtown. 513-621-2787. DETAILS: Exhale promises a “spellbinding immersive” performance that explores “less fright and more might” for your Halloween pleasure. “Haunting and otherworldly expression of high art” awaits you as you view the performance of this dance short while standing. You are invited to explore the performance space prior to the performance. A unique and inventive experience, for sure.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Jamie Barton

Matinée Musicale, Jamie Barton, mezzo-soprano | 3 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Grammy-winning opera rock-star Jamie Barton makes a return engagement for a memorable afternoon of art song, opera arias and folk-inspired works. She enjoys an international opera and recital career and is a recent Grammy winner for Best Opera Recording, “Intelligence” by Jake Heggie. The program includes works by Henri Duparc, Clara Schumann, Libby Larsen, Melissa Dunphy, Jake Heggie and others. Barton is also a champion of many “off-stage” social justice issues and heavily promotes the concerns of women and other marginalized communities, LGBTQ+ rights and body positivity on her active social media accounts.

Cincinnati Sandbox and Violinist Kristin Lee

concertnova presents Cincinnati Sandbox | 5 p.m. Patricia Corbett Theater, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati, Clifton. DETAILS: Still more from the percussion family (See Linton above). Grammy-nominated Sandbox Percussion, with violinist Kristin Lee, make their Cincinnati debut using wood, metal, glass, found objects and discarded materials. Vivian Fung’s “Goddess/Insect” will have its Cincinnati premiere, along with works by John Corigliano, Andy Akiho and Viet Cuong. “Goddess/Insect,” written for Lee and Sandbox Percussion, has subsections titled “Arachnid Procession,” “Insect Scurrying and Searching,” “Nature Rustling” and “Rage with Fire Ants.” According to the composer, this is “ultimately a work that reflects our turbulent and chaotic times.” Out of chaos comes music. Always.

Monday, Oct. 26

Woodward Theater, “Faust” | 7 p.m. 1404 Main St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-345-7981. DETAILS: Cindependent, in conjunction with the FotoFocus Biennial, presents he 1926 silent fantasy film “Faust.” Directed by F.W. Murnau, the film is considered one of the seven best examples of German expressionist film. God and Satan wage battle over the soul of Faust (Gosta Ekman), an elderly alchemist at the center of a devastating plague Mephisto (Emil Jannings) has delivered to the small village where Faust lives. You know the rest, the selling of a soul, lots of deals and, of course, Gretchen. Love triumphs over all. You lose, Mephisto. It was a financial flop on its release in 1926 with critics panning the latitude taken with the original source material. In 2006, the New York Times wrote, “one of the most astonishing visual experiences the silent cinema has to offer.” Judge for yourself.

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Caffè Vivace, Roundtable | 7 p.m. 975 E. McMillan St., Walnut Hills. 513-601-9897.

BEWARE, BEWARE

When the leaves turn, and trees go bare,

When solstice arrives and the full moon stares,

Roundtable will bring hallow eves cheer,

To Cincinnatians of curious Ear

For when the drums clang and the trumpet blares,

The bass booms and the piano flares,

The sax will swoon and we will dare,

To fill the October nights air

(Author unknown)

DETAILS: A jazz band and its poem? That should be enough to make you and your curious ears want to wander into the dark shadows of Caffè Vivace to hear Roundtable: Alex Merk (drums), Sophia Troyer (bass), Zachary Karp (piano), Gabriel Pimentel (trumpet) and Alec G. Davis (saxophone). And, yes, the Hunter’s Moon should still be staring out over Walnut Hills on this October night.

Who wrote your poem? It’s a great promotion

Much better than I can do

The poetry’s fine, I wish it were mine

We really would love to meet you

(by Your Culture Fixer, Meg)

Related Articles