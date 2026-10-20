GCF to administer SC Ministry Foundation’s grantmaking moving forward

Greater Cincinnati Foundation will administer SC Ministry Foundation’s grantmaking starting in 2027, shifting the process to a new organization while the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati retain control over funding priorities and decisions.

SC Ministry Foundation focuses on supporting nonprofits working in education, healthcare, social justice, environmental stewardship and human dignity. Moving forward, GCF will manage applications, proposal reviews, grant distribution, reporting and nonprofit support. The Sisters of Charity will continue to set funding criteria and make grant decisions, guided by Catholic Social Teaching.

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The agreement follows several years of discussions by the foundation’s board and the Sisters of Charity Leadership Council about how to sustain the organization’s work long term.

“This decision reflects our deep commitment to ensuring that the mission entrusted to us continues to thrive well into the future,” said Sister Monica Gundler, president of the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati.

SC Ministry Foundation supports nonprofits locally, regionally and nationally. Its grantmaking dates to 1979, with the foundation transferred to the Sisters of Charity in 1995 and renamed SC Ministry Foundation in 1998. It has awarded more than $165 million in grants since the name change.

Matthew Randazzo, GCF’s president and CEO, said the organization would preserve the Sisters of Charity’s mission rather than change its priorities.

“We are honored by the trust SC Ministry Foundation has placed in Greater Cincinnati Foundation,” he said. “The Sisters of Charity have created an extraordinary legacy of service and generosity through their grantmaking, and our role is not to change that legacy, but to help steward it.”

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