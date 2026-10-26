Cincinnati Tennis Foundation to break ground on $10M youth center in Norwood

The Cincinnati Tennis Foundation will break ground Wednesday on a $10 million tennis and education center in Norwood, expanding its programs for young people and creating a permanent home for its work.

The First Serve Tennis and Education Center at 1920 Tennessee Ave. will feature indoor tennis and pickleball courts, classrooms and a community hub. The foundation has raised more than $8 million toward the project, including a $3.5 million cornerstone gift from First Serve Community Fund.

Rendering provided by Cincinnati Tennis Foundation.

Since launching in 2015, CTF has grown to serve more than 5,000 young people annually at more than 35 community locations, according to its website. The foundation has also helped 250 athletes reach NCAA programs, and many return to teach and mentor younger players.

The new center will bring more of that work under one roof and allow CTF to expand its year-round programming. The foundation plans to provide at least 50 young people daily with after-school activities, meals and life-skills instruction. The facility will also add 800 hours of after-school programming annually.

That growth could help address barriers that keep young people out of sports. CTF reports that 75.1% of Greater Cincinnati youth from households earning less than $25,000 do not participate in organized sports.

CTF tackles those barriers through programs that combine tennis with academic support. Its Cincy Scholars program offers math and literacy instruction, while adaptive tennis programs serve athletes with disabilities, including those who are blind or visually impaired.

The foundation expects the new center to double the number of young people and athletes with physical and intellectual disabilities it serves each year.

Matt Dektas, CTF’s founding CEO, said the property also gives the foundation room to grow beyond the initial project. CTF is considering additional development that could include outdoor courts.

But first, they need to open the center. The foundation expects construction to wrap in fall 2027.

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