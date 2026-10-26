Over the Rhine joins Cincinnati Ballet for world-premiere performances at Music Hall

Cincinnati Ballet is trading the orchestra pit for center stage in early November, teaming up with hometown band Over the Rhine and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for a musical mashup that brings ballet, rock and classical music together.

“LIVE! in concert with Over the Rhine and The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra” features three world-premiere ballet works set to songs from the band’s extensive catalog. The dancers, band and orchestra will share the stage at Music Hall, offering audiences a fresh way to experience the music – and maybe discover a new appreciation for ballet.

The performances kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, on Music Hall’s main stage. Two more shows follow the next day – with a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7:30 p.m. evening performance.

Performers Philip Fedulov and Sirui Liu in an advertisement for the upcoming performance. Photograph by Aaron M. Conway.

“Innovation begins with curiosity about what we can create together,” Cincinnati Ballet Artistic Director Cervilio Miguel Amador said in a statement. “LIVE! celebrates Cincinnati’s creative spirit by bringing ballet, the music of Over the Rhine, and the sound of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra onto one stage.”

A local mashup

The collaboration marks the third time Cincinnati Ballet and Over the Rhine have worked together. Married couple Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist founded the band in 1989 and have released 15 studio albums. The groups first collaborated in 2011 and reunited in 2014 to close out Cincinnati Ballet’s 50th anniversary season.

“Two highlights of our career undoubtedly were the two occasions that we got to collaborate with the Cincinnati Ballet,” Detweiler said in a statement.

Choreographers Young Soon Hue, David Morse and Kenneth Tindall will translate the band’s music into movement across the three new works.

“When they’re choreographing your songs and performing to your songs, it’s such an emotional overload. It’s so moving,” Bergquist said.

Cincinnati Ballet Music Director Alyssa Wang will conduct the symphony, which will perform alongside the band and dancers rather than from the orchestra pit.

“It’s exciting to bring together the world of orchestra, Over the Rhine, and ballet in such a direct way,” Wang said in a statement. “Usually, when the Cincinnati Symphony performs with the ballet, the orchestra is in the pit, so getting to share the stage with the band and the dancers makes this performance feel especially collaborative and alive”

Amador hopes the combination will give audiences a fresh way to experience familiar music and discover something new.

“I hope audiences feel both a connection to this music and the excitement of experiencing it in a new way,” he said.

Tickets: Cincinnati Ballet’s website or the Music Hall box office.

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