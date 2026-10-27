Brad Lindner: Philanthropist of the Year 

Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day honoree

Ask Brad Lindner why he was picked as 2026 Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Cincinnati Chapter, and he quips without missing a beat: “It was a slow year.”

Those who nominated him will say just as quickly that his self-effacing attitude shows exactly why he deserves the honor.

The Lindner name has been integral to Greater Cincinnati’s business community for decades. From 1940, when Carl Lindner Sr. founded United Dairy Farmers in Norwood, the family business thrived and expanded into financial services, particularly insurance. Today, the family’s collective wealth is estimated at about $18 billion.

Carl Sr.’s sons eventually took over the family interests. Carl Lindner Jr. took on American Financial Group. Brad’s father, Robert Lindner, became head of UDF. Brad took over as UDF’s CEO in 1998 until his retirement in October 2025.

Through the years, philanthropy has remained central to the family’s values, and Brad Lindner took that to heart, too.

Brad Lindner (photo by Eleven27 Photography)

“We’re fortunate to have had success,” he said, adding, “It’s important for wealth to make an impact. We’re all responsible for being good stewards of this world.”

Keep Cincinnati Beautiful believes Lindner has done plenty of that, including serving 12 years as the organization’s chairman. In nominating Lindner as Philanthropist of the Year, KCB cited his “transformational leadership, philanthropy and an unwavering commitment to Cincinnati neighborhoods.”

Jonathan Adee, KCB’s executive director, put it in more practical terms: “Because of Brad, we got to move out of our parents’ basement.”

Founded 48 years ago as the Clean Cincinnati Commission, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful’s mission was to reduce litter and trash in Cincinnati’s neighborhoods. Lindner became involved after the group’s leaders pointed out to him how many UDF cups, napkins and other waste from his stores littered the sides of the city’s roads.

“I thought we had to do something about that,” Lindner said. The result was a partnership through which a UDF executive served on KCB’s board. UDF also became the main sponsor of the annual Great American Cleanup, which saw UDF employees turn out to clean neighborhoods. Lindner used his connections to spur other businesses to commit. When the UDF representative to KCB’s board died, Lindner asked to take his place. He soon became chairman and the organization’s primary ambassador.

Lindner was leery of slipping into a “philanthropist” stereotype – someone who just writes checks and collects praise. “It’s not about the glory,” he said. “It’s about the work and the benefits.”

He said the cleanups were his favorite experiences. “Getting out on the cleanup days and rolling up your sleeves – you just get that positive feedback internally. You’re with your community, and everyone is pitching in to make a difference.”

Lindner praised the group’s work. “One of the things that’s so satisfying today is the noncontroversial, nonpartisan way people can unite behind something that so clearly needs to be done. It eliminates some of the divisions.”

Adee said Lindner led by example. “He was never someone who sat behind a desk and told people what to do,” Adee said. “It’s hard to know where governance ends and operations begin. He got that balance, and he really embraced the staff.”

Lindner’s bigger-picture guidance led KCB to reframe and expand its mission: Instead of cleaning trash after the fact and punishing those who litter, he said, “Why not teach people to do the right thing?” That led to a growing array of arts programs, education initiatives and community-driven projects.

Today’s KCB, he said, isn’t just a “push-button service that does the work for you. They come out and educate, guide, direct, but they don’t want to do all the work themselves. They want to engage the community as a force multiplier. There’s an expectation of a community commitment.”

The resulting sense of ownership has lasting rewards. “When a place that’s been trashed gets cleaned up,” Lindner said, “there’s a hesitancy for people to trash it again. There’s positive inertia. And there are add-on benefits of lower crime, business sales growth and higher property values. There’s a real benefit beyond aesthetics.”

KCB environmental initiatives are also saving taxpayer money. Don’t Dump the ’Nati events, launched in 2023, reduce illegal dumping by providing a free way for city residents to drop off waste. The events accept such items as electronic waste, scrap metal, construction debris, asphalt and a constant nemesis, old tires.

Altogether, KCB over the last decade has educated more than 150,000 children, trained and mobilized 95,000 volunteers, removed over 10 million pounds of litter from Cincinnati neighborhoods, planted 60,000 trees and flowers, revitalized more than 800 buildings and collected 70,000 tires. Those efforts save the city an estimated $1.3 million in annual cleanup costs.

Then there was the “parents’ basement” problem. The Clean Cincinnati Commission worked from space in the converted city jail in City Hall’s basement. While team members were eventually freed from that lockup, it was obvious that the new KCB needed a permanent home. It found the perfect spot in 2020 on Gilbert Avenue near Peebles Corner.

Lindner, though retired as chairman, offered to lead the capital campaign to fund restoration of the former Harry Hake Building – the studio of the architect who designed Crosley Field. This time, he did write checks, first a $1 million lead gift, then a $500,000 challenge grant toward the $7.2 million total cost.

KCB moved into its new home this summer, though some final restoration work continues. Adee said the adjoining outdoor space will be completed in the spring.

The new facility finally gives KCB the opportunity not only to showcase its mission, but the capability to fulfill it. The result is a living legacy to Lindner, Adee said, both in the organization’s structure and in brick and mortar.

Lindner said the key lesson he’s taken from his time with Keep Cincinnati Beautiful is that anyone can make a positive difference. “It doesn’t take money. Give of your time…. None of these problems is going to be solved by one

individual.”

Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the National Philanthropy Day awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Music Hall’s Corbett Tower.

afpcincinnati.org

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