Cincinnati to host national gathering of socially engaged artists

Artists will gather in Cincinnati next fall for a national event exploring how art can address social issues and connect with communities, as funding and institutional support for their work face growing pressure.

THROUGHLINES 2027 runs Oct. 8-10 at the Art Academy of Cincinnati and other locations around the city. The three-day event will bring artists and others working at the intersection of art and social change together to share ideas and build relationships.

Keynote speakers include artists Tania Bruguera, Mel Chin and Caroline Woolard.

A community event. Provided

THROUGHLINES builds on the legacy of Common Field, Open Engagement and Hand in Glove, gatherings that brought artists together to share ideas and learn from one another. Those events have ended, leaving fewer opportunities for artists who use their work to engage directly with communities.

Organizers want THROUGHLINES to rebuild those connections and help artists shape the field’s future. They see “socially engaged art” as a starting point, with participating artists helping define what it means through their work.

The call for proposals is open through Jan. 15, 2027, to anyone interested in using art to engage with society. Ideas can range from workshops and performances to projects that unfold over several days. Organizers also welcome proposals for events rooted in Cincinnati communities.

THROUGHLINES will pay selected presenters based on the format of their work: $50 for engagements under 15 minutes, $250 for sessions lasting up to four hours, $500 for events lasting up to a day and $1,000 for multiday projects. Every accepted presenter also gets free admission. Organizers have limited travel stipends available for those who need help getting to Cincinnati.

An artist leadership committee will review proposals and build the program around shared themes. Applicants will hear back by April 1, 2027.

Artists can find proposal details and application information on Wave Pool’s website. Questions should go to throughlines@wavepool.art.

The Art Academy of Cincinnati and local arts organization Wave Pool are co-organizing the event, with advisory support from Jen de los Reyes and funding from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile Jr. Foundation. Other partners and advisers include Springboard for the Arts, Harvard University, United States Artists, the Wagner Foundation, the Kenneth Rainin Foundation, Po()inator, Public Media Institute and A Blade of Grass.

Organizers plan to make THROUGHLINES an annual gathering that rotates among locations across the country. Future sites haven’t been announced.

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