Culture FIX, Oct. 28-Nov. 3

It’s creepy and it’s kooky, mysterious and spooky, it’s altogether ooky . . . It’s Culture FIX, Halloween Edition (Da-da-da-DA, snap, snap).

Wednesday, Oct. 28

The cast of Miami University’s “Dracula”

Miami University Department of Theatre, “Dracula” | 7:30 p.m. Gates-Abegglen Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, 420 S. Patterson Ave, Oxford. 513-529-3200. DETAILS: ‘Tis the season for giving fangs, as only the Count can do. Miami’s theater department performs Steven Dietz’s 1996 adaptation of the famed 1897 Bram Stoker novel, and it’s a fast-paced drama full of flashbacks, venue shifts and jumbled timelines, though surprisingly faithful to the spirit of the original. Through Nov. 1. But if you prefer the lighter side of blood-sucking, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is wrapping up its production of the vampire vamp “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors” through Oct. 31 (1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-2273).

Thursday, Oct. 29

Promotional graphic for “La Bohème”

CCM Opera, “La Bohème” | 8 p.m. Corbett Auditorium, College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati. 513-556-4183. DETAILS: Meanwhile, CCM’s opera department presents its production of Giacomo Puccini’s tunefully lush, tragically romantic “La Bohème,” an all-time favorite among opera lovers. It’s a tale of the lives, dreams and passions of four struggling young artists – Mimi, Rodolfo, Marcello and Musetta – in Paris’ Latin Quarter in the 1830s. The arias are soaring and gorgeous, and (spoiler alert) it’s hard not to cry when Mimi dies. Directed by Jose Maria Condemi, the opera is conducted by Aik Khai Pung. Through Oct. 31.

OK, did anybody bring a flugelhorn? The CCJO at The Redmoor

CCJO Big Band, “Feels So Good: A Tribute to Chuck Mangione” | 7 p.m. The Redmoor, 3187 Linwood Ave., Mt. Lookout Square. 513-280-8181. DETAILS: The Cincinnati Contemporary Jazz Orchestra opens its season with a program paying tribute to jazz-crossover great Chuck Mangione, who passed away last year. The program will feature Mangione hits such as “Feels So Good,” “Children of Sanchez,” “Land of Make Believe” and more. Doors open at 6 p.m. for dinner service, and the Northern Kentucky University Jazz Band, directed by Zachary Granger, is the opening act.

Friday, Oct. 30

Violinist Gil Shaham

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, “Gil Shaham Plays Tchaikovsky” | 11 a.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-381-3300. DETAILS: As the program title cleverly implies, famed violinist Gil Shaham plays Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s spectacular Violin Concerto with the CSO, conducted by Kwamé Ryan. The program opens with “Fate Now Conquers” (2020) by Carlos Simon, a short exploration of the spirit and structure of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, and ends with Franz Schubert’s triumphant Symphony No. 9 (“The Great”), which Robert Schumann described as a work of “heavenly length.” Then again, Schumann never heard a symphony by Anton Bruckner. Also 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Poster for “Art After Dark”

Art After Dark, “Bump in the Night” | 5-9 p.m. Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Eden Park. 513-721-2787. DETAILS: For its “Halloween pregame” edition of Art After Dark, CAM has put together a ghoul-oriented art affair – museum ghost stories told by docents, tarot card readings, spirited music from DJ Trub and DJ K. Chantà, the chance to roam the galleries, with food and drinks available. Halloween costumes are encouraged (subject to security approval – no weapons, wings, tails or facial coverings allowed). Admission is free, and attendees are welcome to drop in via car, Metro, broomstick, spider web or any other means of materialization.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Christopher Holman

St. Gertrude Sacred Music Series, “All Saints’ Vigil” | 7 p.m. St. Gertrude Church, 6543 Miami Ave., Madeira. 513-561-5954. DETAILS: St. Gertrude’s third annual Sacred Music Series, led by music director Christopher Holman, continues with an “All Saints’ Vigil” concert centered on British composer Hubert Parry’s poignant “Songs of Farewell,” a set of six choral motets written during World War I on texts that reflect themes of mortality and consolation. This music series has an impressive season lineup – it opened with Johann Sebastian Bach’s Mass in B Minor, and continues with Maurice Duruflé’s Requiem, George Frederick Handel’s “Messiah,” Benjamin Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “All-Night Vigil” and more.

Graphic for “A Spider’s Gift”

Krohn Conservatory, “A Spider’s Gift” | 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Krohn Conservatory, Eden Park. 513-421-4086. DETAILS: Opening on Halloween, this year’s holiday show at Krohn takes on an arachnophilic aspect. Inspired by the Ukrainian Christmas Spider tradition, which holds that spiders are weavers of good fortune, the display features intricate webs that visitors can follow and discover spider replicas hidden in its trees and poinsettias. There’s plenty to learn about spiders and what they can do, and the show includes some special events – such as a movie night (with “Charlotte’s Web,” of course). The show’s presenting sponsor is ScherZinger Termite and Pest Control. Uh, really? Through Jan. 3.

Interior of the Winterhaus on Fountain Square

Winterhaus, HauntedHaus Party | 7-11 p.m. Winterhaus, Fountain Square, downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: Fountain Square’s seasonal Winterhaus gathering spot has its 2026 grand opening on Halloween, excute enough for a party with “immersive decor,” costume contests, appropriate music, cocktails and more fun. Attendance limited to those age 21 or older, and IDs are required.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Ensemble Con Fuoco

Ensemble Con Fuoco, “A Requiem Across Centuries” | 3 p.m. St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 8101 Beechmont Ave., Anderson Twp. DETAILS: For its All Souls Day concert, Ensemble Con Fuoco pairs requiems by Spanish Renaissance master Tomás Luis de Victoria and contemporary British choral compobser Kerensa Briggs, both works that draw from the Gregorian chant tradition. Tickets are required for this concert, but there’s also a free performance of the Victoria mass, only, at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 at St. Martin of Tours (3720 St. Martins Place, Westwood) as part of the church’s All Souls Day Mass.

Flutist Demarre McGill (left) and the Balourdet String Quartet



Linton Chamber Music, “Breath and Bow” | 4 p.m. First Unitarian Church, 536 Linton St., Avondale. 513-381-6868. DETAILS: Flutist Demarre McGill, principal flutist of the Seattle Symphony and brother of noted clarinetist Anthony McGill, and the Balourdet String Quartet – named for the chef whose table they gathered at when they started the quartet in 2018 in Taos, N.M. – join forces for a fascinating program featuring string quartets by Amy Beach and Maurice Ravel, plus works for flute and strings by Beach and Joan Tower. Also 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at Congregation Beth Adam, 10001 Loveland Madeira Road, Symmes Twp.

Monday, Nov. 2

Jordan Pollard

Jazz at the Memo, Jordan Pollard Trio | 7 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Jazz pianist-composer Jordan Pollard, who earned her master’s degree at CCM and has been a regular in the local jazz club scene since 2012, leads her trio in a musical profile of pianist, singer, bandleader and sometimes actor Harry Connick Jr. Pollard, bassist Peter Gemus and drummer Josiah Wolf are joined by guest saxophonist Josh Kline.

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Brooks Giles

Jazz at Winterhaus, Brooks Giles Quartet | 6-9 p.m. Winterhaus, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown. 513-621-4400. DETAILS: More jazz, courtesy the newly reopened Winterhaus. Saxophonist-vocalist Brooks Giles III, a Frankfort, Ky. native who’s spent decades touring with many jazz greats (and with his own ensembles) in Europe and Asia, performs with Cincinnati-based musicians Greg Chako (guitar), Mike Sharfe (bass) and Kiko Sebrian (drums).

Sean Chen (Photo: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco)

Miami University Performing Arts Series, pianist Sean Chen | 7:30 p.m. Hall Auditorium, 101 S. Campus Ave., Oxford. 513-529-3200. DETAILS: As part of an artist-in-residence stint in Miami, pianist-composer Sean Chen – bronze winner at the 2013 Van Cliburn competition and a professor at the University of Missouri – presents a public recital. While his program hasn’t been announced, his other university recital appearances this fall have focused on the music of Frédéric Chopin (such as the four Ballads, plus preludes improvised by Chen), along with Sergei Rachmaninoff and Franz Liszt.

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