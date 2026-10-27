First Financial Foundation, Archie Brown, president/chair: Organization of the Year 

Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day honoree

Think “banking” and you almost surely think “numbers.” First Financial Bank certainly puts up some impressive ones when it comes to corporate philanthropy.

In 2025, the company and its First Financial Foundation donated $4.6 million across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan, and its associates contributed 16,000 volunteer hours in those communities. Here in Cincinnati, First Financial and its associates donated $2.7 million and 6,939 volunteer hours, plus an additional $1.4 million to the United Way of Greater Cincinnati.

Last year wasn’t an anomaly. In 2024, First Financial committed to investing $2.4 billion over five years in initiatives including adding banks in low/moderate-income communities; increasing mortgage, small business and community development lending and investments; and growing philanthropic giving.

Archie Brown, First Financial Foundation (photo by Eleven27 Photography)

Numbers don’t tell the whole story. What’s behind them is a corporate philosophy centered on community.

“We say, ‘We exist to help our clients and communities thrive,’” CEO Archie Brown said.

Brown began his career with then Hamilton-based First Financial in the 1980s. In 2008, he moved to Greensburg, Indiana to serve as president, CEO and chairman of the board of MainSource Financial Group, Inc. The two banks merged in 2018, and Brown became CEO of the combined company.

From the beginning, Brown was heavily invested in the bank’s philanthropic work. Early in his career, First Financial assigned him to be a loaned executive at United Way.

“Part of the reason I got into our industry is to strengthen communities,” he said, tracing that urge to his church and his early childhood in the rural South. (His family moved to Cincinnati when he was in seventh grade.) “I grew up in a small town and saw the impact of being part of the community,” he said.

“I always think we solve our problems locally,” he added. “We are neighbors … we all work together to make this area the greatest it can be.”

Brown believes corporations play a big role, not only by providing jobs but also through community involvement.

“It starts with leadership,” he said. “We communicate it frequently as part of our mission, then we lead by example, and I think we do that well. It is about profit – we’re a public company; we have shareholders – but we can be great corporate citizens. I think people rally around that idea when they know that’s what a company stands for.”

He notes that First Financial employees serve on boards and committees at nonprofits throughout the city.

Brown’s own commitments: board member and executive committee member of 3CDC; board member of the Cincinnati Business Committee and the Life Learning Center; member of the Ohio Capital Budget Task Force; and board member of the Cincinnati Branch of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and CNO Financial Group.

“You just get one step closer to what’s going on in the community; what are the needs? You feel vested in working to make a difference to solve the problems,” he said.

Sneja Tomassian, chief philanthropy officer at lead nominator Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, said her organization appreciates that aspect of its nearly decade-long partnership with First Financial.

“I think the connection and the effort they make to understand the organizations they support is really admirable,” said Tomassian. “It comes from the top, this culture of corporate philanthropy … Archie understands the relationship between a successful business and a healthy community.”

Notably, the bank gave $500,000 toward the new Rouse Theatre and has been the premier sponsor of the Playhouse’s production of “A Christmas Carol” since 2017.

“During that partnership, ‘A Christmas Carol’ has reached over 125,000 audience members,” Tomassian said. “People say ‘I came here as a child first with my parents to see Christmas Carol.’ This impact is multi-generational.”

Funding from First Financial also helped the Playhouse start and fine-tune its sensory relaxed performances, and supports lower-priced student matinees.

“First Financial is not simply supporting what is popular or highly visible, like ‘Christmas Carol,’ but they support work that makes theater more accessible,” she said.

First Financial also received nomination letters from ArtsWave, Corporation for Findlay Market, Crayons and Beyond, Great Parks Forever, Green Light Fund, Meals on Wheels, MORTAR and 3CDC.

The biggest beneficiary is United Way of Greater Cincinnati. Brown, a past board member and campaign chair, noted that First Financial’s $1.4 million contribution ranked fourth in the city for corporate campaigns last year. “We’re a fairly small company compared to those other top companies, so we’re certainly punching above our weight,” he said.

The bank also works in smaller ways that add up, including seasonal donation drives at its branches. Last year, those drives brought in more than 9,800 food items, 9,400 books and 120 pairs of kids’ soccer cleats.

And sometimes, the giving isn’t planned. For example, after an Aug. 11 storm caused severe damage in northwest and north central Indiana, “our team rallied together, and within a week we had money out the door” – a $50,000 contribution to the American Red Cross Indiana region, Brown said. (It has since given an additional $30,000 to organizations providing support in the area.)

At the end of the day, it’s about more than numbers or banks or the people who lead them.

“I want to know that I’m doing something bigger than myself, and that’s what we try to teach our associates,” he said. “One, we feel good about it, but we also know that we’re making an impact.”

Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the National Philanthropy Day awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Music Hall’s Corbett Tower. afpcincinnati.org

Related Articles