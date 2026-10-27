Marin Alsop and May Festival flip the script for 2027 season

Long revered for its annual roster of traditional, large-scale, choral-orchestral works by men, the 2027 May Festival, led by Director Marin Alsop, has fashioned two weeks of music significantly by, for and about women. Even Beethoven’s venerable Symphony No. 9 is receiving a woman’s touch. Add to the mix the long-awaited return to Music Hall of Cincinnati’s premiere professional chorus, the Vocal Arts Ensemble, and this promises to be a May Festival like none prior.

With music ranging from the 12th century to the 2020s and heroines from Esther, Queen of Persia, to tennis great Billie Jean King, eclecticism is at the heart of this year’s festival, crafted by Alsop and Matthew Swanson, May Festival director of choruses. Marin Alsop Matthew Swanson



“The May Festival is a remarkable musical tradition, and I am happy to participate in shaping its next chapter,” said Alsop. “There’s something truly special about the way this community comes together around choral and orchestral music, and I’m excited to bring artists and repertoire together in ways that will hopefully inspire, surprise and move audiences.”



“The Choruses and I look forward to welcoming Marin Alsop back to the May Festival,” said Swanson. “Our past collaborations with Marin have been thrilling and meaningful. She is an inspiration, and I encourage everyone to join us for this can’t-miss festival.”

The festival opens, Friday, May 21, with “Fire in my mouth,” composed by 2024 May Festival Director Julia Wolfe. The hour-long, multimedia work, which will feature the treble voices of the May Festival and its Youth Chorus, commemorates the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire in which 146 workers, mostly young immigrant women, perished.

The following night, Cincinnati’s Vocal Arts Ensemble – conducted by its music director, Joe Miller – will perform George Friedric Handel’s first oratorio, “Esther,” with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, a May Festival premiere.

Switching up the gender focus, Sunday afternoon features an all-choral program highlighting the low voices of five area choirs, including the May Festival Chorus, its Youth Chorus, Cincinnati Boychoir, a TBA local university choir and a tenor-bass festival choir made up of boys in grades 7 to 9.

VAE music director Joe Miller

On Tuesday, May 25, VAE moves to the Music Hall Ballroom for a concert alongside CSO members to share the story of tennis star Billie Jean King. Conducted by Molly Turner, the performance offers the chamber version of “Balls,” a multimedia opera by Laura Karpman. The work dramatizes the legendary 1973 televised “Battle of the Sexes” match between King and hustler/gambler/retired tennis professional Bobby Riggs.

The following Friday, May 28, will feature a program highlighting revolutionary stories of women in history, opening with two works by Lili Boulanger, the first woman to win the famed Prix de Rome for composition in 1913. Those are followed by “Across the Line of Dreams,” a complex work for two choruses and two orchestras by British composer Roxanna Panufnik. Alsop shares conducting duties with Valentina Peleggi, collaborating on this piece that tells the stories of two very different women who sacrificed much of their lives to save their people: abolitionist Harriet Tubman and Rani Lakshmibai, one of the leading figures of the Indian Rebellion of 1857. The concert concludes, remaining thematically in Asia, with Alsop leading the orchestral showpiece “Sheherazade” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov.

Poet Tracy K. Smith

(Photo by Andrew Kelly)

The festival finale on Saturday, May 29, opens with the U.S. premiere of “The Book of Hours” by Anna Clyne, a brand new work that will only receive its world premiere in Brussels this March. The piece for chorus and orchestra is based on German poems by Rainer Maria Rilke. The major composition on the program is Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, but with a feminine twist: Tracy K. Smith, former U.S. poet laureate, has written a new text for the fourth movement, part of a 2019 international project celebrating the composer’s 250th birthday. And part of a long-standing tradition, the 2027 festival will close with an audience sing-along of Handel’s “Hallelujah” chorus from “Messiah.”

The 2027 celebration of choral singing will also include pre-concert panels and performances, a Young People’s Concert on Tuesday, May 18, and an encore of Dîner en Fleur, a public picnic in Washington Park preceding the opening night performance, which welcomed 800 attendees in 2026.

New this year, May Festival is offering All-Access Festival Passes that include admission to every 2027 festival performance, plus discounts on other concerts, such as season performances by the Vocal Arts Ensemble.

mayfestival.com

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