Mike Hirschfeld: Volunteer of the Year

Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day honoree

When Mike Hirschfeld joined the board of Wesley Hall in 1980, it felt like he’d enlisted in the crew of a sinking ship.

“It was a nursing home for the indigent,” he said. “It was in Riverside. And at the time I went onto the board, it was under citations from state, city and federal agencies for many, many violations. They were out of money and close to closing down.”

So what possessed the promising young attorney, three years out of University of Virginia School of Law, to ally himself with such an organization? Hirschfeld responds as if he’s been asked the most absurd question imaginable.

“These were very poor people,” he explained. “They had nowhere to go. We had to find a way to make it work.”

Mike Hirshfeld (Photo by Eleven27 Photography)



It’s classic Mike Hirschfeld: earnest, sincere and genuinely caring. And it offers a tiny insight into why he has been selected to receive the Association of Fundraising Professionals’ (Cincinnati chapter) Volunteer of the Year Award.

With Hirschfeld’s guidance – and the help of scores of other volunteers – Wesley Hall morphed into a different sort of organization: We now know it as Meals on Wheels of Southwest OH & Northern KY.

“We got completely out of the nursing home business,” said Hirschfeld. “We realized the bigger mission was: How could we help to keep people in their homes instead of putting them in a facility where they went to die?”

Mike Dunn, CEO of Meals on Wheels, puts it this way: For what it costs a senior one day in a hospital or 12 days in a long-term care facility, the agency could feed that person for a year.

Today, that “failing group” with an unsustainable business model has evolved into a mammoth organization serving 13 counties and delivering 1.2 million meals a year.

“And now, the demand is even greater than we ever imagined,” Dunn said, citing widely published statistics showing that the population both in the United States and worldwide has more seniors ages 60 and older than young people ages 16 and under. “With that aging population, there will be increasing needs.”

So Hirschfeld has a new challenge. He is co-chairing – with Mary Wagner – the organization’s largest-ever fundraising campaign, called Driving into the Future. The goal? To raise $30 million to overhaul Meals on Wheels’ new home. The building, which housed John Nolan Ford on Highland Avenue in Columbia Township, will more than double the size of its production facility from 24,500 square feet to 51,500 square feet, allowing them to serve upward of 3 million meals a year.

In the past, Meals on Wheels has relied primarily on public funding, with roughly 87% of its support coming from local and federal agencies. But that sort of public funding isn’t as abundant as it once was. So this campaign has required a new approach.

It’s not unreasonable to wonder why Hirschfeld has thrown himself into this fundraising fray. He’s 75, after all. He could be kicking back on a beach instead of knocking on doors and trying to raise the final $3.3 million of the campaign.

But that’s not the kind of man he is. Since coming to Cincinnati nearly 50 years ago, he has devoted thousands of hours working on more than a dozen local boards, from United Way of Greater Cincinnati to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati, from the Cincinnati Nature Center to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where he spent a remarkable 21 years on the board.

“I’m not sure how to explain it,” said Hirschfeld. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

The right thing, it seems, is a concept he learned as a boy in New Bremen, Ohio, a town that had fewer than 2,000 people when he was born.

“Growing up in a small community, you naturally just took care of people,” he said. “Life revolved around the church. My mother taught Sunday school, my dad was a deacon.”

He spent his first five years in Kettlersville, a west-central Ohio town so small it doesn’t even earn a dot on Google’s maps. “I was very fortunate,” he said. “I did fairly well in school.” It’s a typical bit of Hirschfeld modesty. He was a National Merit Scholar, one of just two in Auglaize County that year. The recognition unleashed offers from colleges all over the country.

“I would love to say that I had this great life plan all sketched out for myself,” he said. “But I had no idea where I was headed.” His mother plotted out a series of tours to nearby universities, including Denison and Ohio Wesleyan.

“Then Mrs. Cummins, my English teacher, said I should really stop and look at Kenyon College. She said they have a wonderful literature department. I thought if we visited there, it might help my final grade in her class.”

He doesn’t remember how that grade played out. What he does remember is that when he got to Gambier, Ohio, he was smitten.

“Kenyon had a whole different vibe from New Bremen,” he remembered. “When we arrived for our tour, the guide was sitting on the steps of the building wearing a black leather jacket and sunglasses. He was definitely the coolest guide yet.”

Hirschfeld studied economics, followed by business and law at UVA. That led him to a summer clerking in Cincinnati with what was then known as Taft Stettinius & Hollister. He liked the city. It was just big enough. And the people were welcoming. Perhaps it might be a good place to launch a career.

Taft offered him a position. But another, smaller firm – Graydon Head – came recruiting, too.

“So I went to the library and looked up an old issue of the Enquirer – it was on microfiche then. There was an article on the 25 most influential people in Cincinnati. Only two law firms were mentioned. And Graydon had three lawyers on the list. They all talked about community service. I liked the idea that they weren’t just a bunch of guys worrying about how to extract the greatest profits, so that’s where I went.”

Next year will mark Hirschfeld’s 50th year with the firm, now known as Bricker Graydon Wyatt.

“It’s a decision I’ve never regretted.”

Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the National Philanthropy Day awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Music Hall’s Corbett Tower. afpcincinnati.org

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