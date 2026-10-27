New fund aims to help Northern Kentucky police K9 programs

Horizon Community Foundation of Northern Kentucky has established a fund to help law enforcement agencies cover the costs of police dogs, including their training, equipment and care after retirement.

The KY K9 Fund is the latest way the foundation connects donors with community needs across Northern Kentucky. Since its founding in 2017, Horizon has worked with individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits to support regional causes through charitable giving and grantmaking.

An Elsmere, Kentucky, K9 officer with their dog. (Provided)

With the new fund, the organization will help law enforcement agencies maintain K9 programs when local government budgets fall short. That includes dogs trained for police work, bomb detection, electronic device detection, search and rescue and courthouse security. It’ll also help pay ongoing program expenses and care for retired dogs, easing the financial burden on the handlers who take them home.

“Public safety K9s play an invaluable role in protecting our communities, and they deserve the resources and care they need throughout their service and retirement,” said Nancy Grayson, president and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation.

Funding at a time of need

The fund comes as law enforcement agencies face challenges maintaining K9 teams amid changes in state law and limited funding.

After Kentucky legalized medical marijuana, police departments faced a problem with dogs trained to detect the drug: They cannot distinguish between legally authorized and illegally possessed marijuana, complicating their use during searches.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders (right).

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders responded by using money seized from drug dealers to purchase six new K9s for local police departments. That money has since run out, creating a need for another source of funding.

The KY K9 Fund aims to help fill that gap and support future K9 purchases and program expenses.

“K9s are the unsung heroes of policing,” said specialist Michael V. Lusardi, a Covington police K9 handler and member of the fund’s advisory board.

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