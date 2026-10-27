People Working Cooperatively needs 2K volunteers for Prepare Affair

People Working Cooperatively needs nearly 2,000 volunteers to help low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities tackle outdoor chores before winter arrives.

The nonprofit’s annual Prepare Affair will send volunteers into neighborhoods across Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky throughout November to tackle essential yard maintenance that can become difficult or dangerous for people with physical limitations.

The main volunteer day is Saturday, Nov. 21, but you don’t have to wait until then to help. Individuals, friends, corporate teams, civic groups and students looking to earn community service hours can schedule a day that works for them.

“What makes Prepare Affair so special is the heart of our volunteers – neighbors stepping up to support neighbors,” said Jock Pitts, PWC president.

Seemingly simple chores like cleaning gutters or raking leaves can make a real difference for homeowners who can’t safely do them themselves, Pitts said. Taking those tasks off homeowners’ shoulders offers relief and helps them maintain their dignity.

“Taking those tasks off a homeowner’s shoulders delivers more than just a well-kept yard,” he said. “It restores dignity, brings relief, and creates a lasting impact across our community.”

That volunteer support is central to PWC’s work. The nonprofit has served the region since 1975, helping residents stay safely in their homes through repairs, weatherization and accessibility modifications. Its 120 full-time professional, licensed staff members work alongside a dedicated corps of volunteers to provide more than 8,000 services each year.

Volunteers participating Nov. 21 will receive lunch at PWC’s new headquarters in Sharonville.

How to help: Register by Nov. 13 at pwchomerepairs.org/prepare-affair or call PWC’s volunteer department at 513-351-7921. You can also call to schedule a volunteer day at another time in November.

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