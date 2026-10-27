Rob Reifsnyder: Lifetime Achievement in Fundraising

Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day honoree

Rob Reifsnyder was born into philanthropy. When he graduated from Princeton, Reifsnyder had a job lined up at a New York bank, but then he found out about an internship at United Way. He thought about his dad, Bob Reifsnyder, a career man at United Way.

“He was a tremendous mentor for me,” Rob remembered. “It was never, ‘Rob, you need to do this.’ It was more how he lived and worked and treated people.”

So Reifsnyder started at United Way, and never left. He spent 43 years with the organization, and he was CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati from 2001 until his retirement in 2018. What kept him showing up, besides his father’s example?

“Well, not every day was a joy,” Reifsnyder said over his breakfast of eggs, goetta and pancakes at the National Exemplar in Mariemont. “But I woke up every morning knowing I had a chance to make a difference in somebody’s life. That’s a powerful motivator.”

Rob Reifschnider (photo by Eleven27 Photography)

He knew that before he could help people, he needed to raise money. “Fundraising is a very important means to an end.”

And Rob was very good at it. Still is.

John Pepper started working with Reifsnyder when Pepper was the CEO and chairman of Procter & Gamble. He learned quickly that Reifsnyder had a gift for inspiring others to give. But that was just the start of what impressed him.

“What truly sets him apart from many of his peers is his refusal to stop there. Rob’s goal was always about more than how much money was raised. It was about engaging the imagination of individuals and organizations across the community to identify a shared vision for what could be accomplished together. It was his refusal to accept the current state as inevitable but rather to push donors and public and private partners to imagine how it could be done better together.”

Executives across town shared their own praise for Reifsnyder’s fundraising efforts and character.

“He believes that to successfully motivate donors the fundraising goals must be transparent, inclusive and inspirational,” said Jim Zimmerman, retired chairman and CEO of Federated Department Stores, Inc. “He currently serves on the boards of OneSource Center (now BEAM Center for Nonprofits), Playhouse in the Park, CancerFree KIDS, Boy Scouts and United Way NEXT. I can think of few people whose life and work more accurately reflect the values and goals of the Association for Fundraising Professionals.”

Yes, Reifsnyder is technically retired. But it’s kind of hard to tell.

He is running about six days a week. He is reading more, and traveling with Gretchen, his wife of 50 years. “Definitely rewired more than retired,” Reifsnyder said with a laugh. He likes to keep busy, and he still wants to learn – another example his father set.

Reifsnyder remembers his father signing up for a course for early executives when he was 60 years old and already the director of the United Way of Philadelphia. Rob asked his dad why he would want to sit in a room with a bunch of 20- and 30-year-olds learning stuff he already knew. His dad gave him an answer that resonated. “He said ‘Rob, you should never stop learning. And besides, there are probably new things that I don’t know about.’”

That might be why Reifsnyder may never actually “retire” retire. And it is possible he is not as rewired as he thinks he is. Not yet anyway. Reifsnyder joined the board of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park shortly after his departure from United Way. He made an immediate impression on Producing Artistic Director Blake Robison.

“He is a model citizen, an accomplished executive, and a prodigious fundraiser in the not-for-profit sector. Few trustees have had a greater impact on the growth and success of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park,” Robison said. Reifsnyder co-chaired the Playhouse’s capital campaign to raise $50 million for its new facility, including the Rouse Theatre. “There is no question that the project’s success is a result of his skill and vision,” Robison said.

Reifsnyder was in charge of United Way of Greater Cincinnati during a crucial time for the organization. For years, United Way organizations across the country raised money the same way. They would approach local businesses, and ask those companies to encourage their employees to give a small amount of money out of every paycheck. It was certainly efficient. But it was a top-down approach.

Eventually, people started to ask more questions: Where is this money going? Why should I give? And is this the right approach to help my community?

Those were hard questions, but Reifsnyder believes they made United Way a stronger organization. “We knew we could do a better job improving the lives of the people in our communities if we listened to the community. If we learned their goals. We started working with the community to get a better understanding of what they needed, and the best ways we could help. We learned a lot in that time.”

One of those lessons was that the amount of money raised was perhaps less important than making sure those funds went to the right places. “The goal went from: ‘We need to raise as much money as possible,’ to us asking, ‘How can we make our community happier and healthier?’”

Of course, the answer always came back to raising more money. But Reifsnyder never doubted that it was the right direction to go. He was also certain of his career path.

“I know that the life I chose was the right one for me.”

Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the National Philanthropy Day awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Music Hall’s Corbett Tower. afpcincinnati.org

Related Articles