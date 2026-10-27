Scripps Howard Fund distributes 2 millionth book to kids

The Cincinnati-based Scripps Howard Fund has distributed its 2 millionth book through a childhood literacy campaign that provides free books to children at underserved schools across the country.

Students selected the milestone book Sept. 23 at a Scholastic Book Fair in Cleveland, taking home age-appropriate titles to add to their personal libraries. The event was held in partnership with WEWS-TV, The E.W. Scripps Co.’s ABC-affiliated station in Cleveland.

The distribution coincides with the 10th anniversary of the fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign, which launched in 2016 to help children build home libraries and grow more confident as independent readers.

Looking ahead, the fund plans to invest more than $1.3 million during the 2026-27 school year to provide more than 200,000 free books to children at underserved schools. The effort relies on donations from individuals, Scripps employees and other supporters. That investment will push the campaign’s total past 2.2 million books distributed since its launch.

“Access to books is access to opportunity,” said Meredith Delaney, the fund’s president and CEO. “Books encourage children to be curious and envision futures they may have never considered.”

About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund is a public charity established by Cincinnati-based media company The E.W. Scripps Co. It supports journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes to help create informed and engaged communities.

The fund supports aspiring journalists through scholarships, internships and recruitment programs as well as literacy efforts.

Its childhood literacy campaign reaches students through free book fairs at nearly 100 partner schools that receive federal Title I funding, which supports schools serving high numbers of children from low-income families. Students choose the titles that interest them and take the books home to keep.

The goal is to give every student at participating schools 10 books each year, extending reading beyond the classroom and helping children develop a lifelong love of books.

To learn more about the literacy campaign or make a donation, visit ifyougiveabook.com.

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