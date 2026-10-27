Seeing the person behind the panhandle

A few months ago, I was standing on a sidewalk in Walnut Hills with a group of people waiting to get into a music venue. A man shuffled by, dressed in layers of dirty, raggedy clothes, and asked the group for money. Most of us looked down or away. One man, though, kindly said, “I’m sorry, brother, I can’t give you any money. But I want you to know that you are loved.”

I was touched.

Most people don’t take the time to look a panhandler in the eye and say something positive. It was an acknowledgement of the shuffling man’s humanity that I bet he doesn’t get too often.

On the other hand, what he really wanted was some money, and he didn’t get that. Love don’t pay my bills, I thought. Or buy something to eat or drink.

Polly Campbell

Saying “no” comes easily to some, because they see panhandlers as bums who made terrible personal choices, who are nuisances and below consideration.

But the man who said “Sorry, brother” wasn’t unfeeling. He must have a well-established personal policy about not giving money and I wish I’d asked him about it. Because whenever someone on the street panhandles me, I feel put in a mini moral dilemma. Will giving money help this person? I know it won’t solve their problems. Will it harm them? Maybe, if it supports an addiction. Is it encouraging dependency, will it create more aggressive panhandling? Maybe so. Maybe “no” is a form of tough love. But we’re talking about human beings who are hurting, asking me for something I can give them. I’d like to be settled in my mind about the right thing to do.

I talked to Liz Virgo about it. She’s the education director for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, and she has lots of familiarity with people experiencing homelessness. “Whether or not you give money, acknowledging a person’s common humanity is a good place to start,” she said. But she didn’t have a homeless advocate-approved policy for me to adopt.

She herself sometimes gives five bucks to someone she sees often, sometimes nothing. She does not think that people are generally fraudulent or making a good living at this. She knows the many reasons people are panhandling.

So any personal panhandling policy should be built around not making judgments about who deserves help. And forgetting about how they spend it. “There’s very little research about how people experiencing homelessness spend the money they get,” Virgo said.

Someone might be on the street because they got laid off, had overwhelming medical bills, or were in an abusive relationship. Some became addicts when a doctor prescribed Oxycontin, telling them it was safe when the drugmakers knew it was not. You may want a reason, but don’t make panhandlers justify themselves; their story is probably painful.

Anyway, Virgo reasoned, panhandling is really a side issue in the homeless question; it’s not a good way to address the problem, and it’s not a good way for people to live.

No, the answer is building more housing that people can actually afford. “We believe in housing first,” said Virgo. “Then you can begin to address the other problems.”

The percentage of income that Cincinnatians spent on rent is rising faster than wages. According to the 2020 census, in the Cincinnati metropolitan statistical area, 41% of renters are rent burdened, meaning they pay more than a third of their income in rent, and half of those pay half of their income. Evictions are inevitable. When you’re living paycheck to paycheck, any bump in the road can quickly turn into crisis and homelessness. We need supportive housing for people with addictions, and we need more housing at every economic level except the luxury level, said Virgo. “It would help everyone in the city to have more housing.”

Public investment will do this. Panhandling won’t.

So, maybe I shouldn’t bother; just keep my money? No, I think my policy has to include sometimes giving people a buck. Suspending judgment and saying yes seems like a tiny step over that gap between the haves and the have-nots, a small stitch in this widening rip in our society’s fabric. It’s a bit of human heart in a heartless world.

I used to walk by or give money almost furtively. These days I have the maturity and self-confidence to sometimes give a dollar or two, and to give it with eye contact and a comment about the weather. It isn’t that hard to do and it feels good.

But if you actually want to do more, you can make meaningful contributions at the nonprofit level. “There are lots of fabulous community organizers in Cincinnati working on the issue,” said Virgo. There are soup kitchens and homeless shelters. There are groups who provide supportive housing for people in recovery. The Homeless Coalition advocates for better housing policy. You can vote, if given a chance, for increasing the city’s affordable housing fund.

And if you care, but you have doubts about handing over cash, learn a little more. The Homeless Coalition gives neighborhood walking tours focusing on the housing problem, and it has a speaker’s bureau, so you can hear from people who have experienced homelessness, sharing how it happened. With this understanding, you’ll be more clear in your mind about what to do the next time you hear “Can you help me out?”

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