Shubhangi Srishti: Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy

Association of Fundraising Professionals National Philanthropy Day honoree

In 2024, Shubhangi Srishti set out to help a sibling. Her deed evolved into a thriving nonprofit with a national reach, which helped earn her recognition by AFP Cincinnati as Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy.

When she was younger, Srishti – now a senior at Lakota East High School – took private coding lessons, learning about tools such as text-based Python. Realizing that her younger sister and friends didn’t have access to more advanced coding coursework at school, Srishti found an online curriculum and booked a room at a MidPointe Library branch. She made the class free and open to anyone interested.

“After that, we had more interest than I could handle,” Srishti said.

Shubhangi Sristi (photo by Eleven27 Photography)

As she recruited more and more of her Lakota East High School friends to help handle the increasing demand for the program, a defining moment changed the equation: A student came in without a laptop, and there were no spares on hand. Srishti and her friends realized that getting nonprofit status would allow them to fundraise for needed supplies and to recruit volunteers via dedicated platforms.

Today, TechElevate is a 501(c)(3) “dedicated to bridging the digital divide and empowering the next generation of tech leaders.” The organization’s scope isn’t exclusive to the region – it’s reached people in more than 40 states and even internationally, with students completing TechElevate coursework in India. According to Srishti, TechElevate has worked with around 3,700 participants so far, and the organization has more than 100 volunteers nationally, many of them master’s students.

Programs are offered both in-person and remotely. Coursework includes topics such as web development, cybersecurity/data science and coding languages like Java, with participants receiving certificates upon completion. Additional courses on timely topics, such as AI, are often added. The organization also hosts robotics workshops and software-building hackathons, and it builds free websites for other nonprofits.

But it’s not just for young people. Srishti recalls one participant from her library class days, a retiree driven to learn coding. The participant shared with Srishti how she lost a few thousand dollars to a text scam. Srishti began consulting with other community organizations about the need for tech education geared towards senior citizens. Now, TechElevate partners with senior centers and other nonprofits to offer programming on digital literacy, scam prevention and internet safety for older adults.

Srishti manages the nonprofit while doing her coursework at Lakota East, where she’s also co-captain of the speech and debate team, co-captain of the mock trial club and president of the school’s chapter of INTERalliance, a local IT-focused nonprofit. When not booked with school, extracurriculars or her own nonprofit, Srishti enjoys painting portraits, landscapes and dot mandalas. She also loves playing tennis and spending time with friends and family, especially her sister Myra, who just turned 10 – the same sibling with whom she began her TechElevate journey.

Prior to TechElevate, Srishti was no stranger to the principles of philanthropy, as she is a two-time alumna of Magnified Giving, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit that encourages young people to embark on philanthropic projects.

According to CEO Alison Kaufman, the organization has worked with more than 50,000 youths since 2008. Through its Youth Philanthropy Program, Magnified Giving partners with more than 190 schools and organizations to help young participants find social causes that resonate with them, seek out nonprofits dedicated to that particular area, volunteer and present a case for a $1,000 grant to that organization.

Kaufman was Srishti’s nominator for the AFP award – and, according to Kaufman, Srishti took the lessons imparted by her Magnified Giving experiences “to a whole other level.”

Srishti first participated as a freshman, when she chose Big Brothers Big Sisters as her nonprofit. By the second go-round, she had already established TechElevate. Srishti is also the 2025 recipient of the Roger Grein Legacy Scholarship, named in honor of Magnified Giving’s founder.

“Our core values are youth empowerment, empathy and collaboration, and I feel like what she is doing with her personal nonprofit aligns beautifully,” Kaufman said.

Kaufman also sees how Srishti uses her role to pass the torch of leadership by having TechElevate volunteers work with community members. “She’s bringing up other young leaders like herself, and developing that passion and empathy among their peers,” Kaufman said.

Srishti is in her senior year at Lakota East, with the hustle and bustle of college application season. She hopes to attend a four-year program, with the goal of working in computer or data science. She’s considering a PhD down the road, intrigued by the intersection of economics and computer science as an area of focus. When it comes to TechElevate, however, she has no plans of stopping.

Srishti encourages other people her age interested in creating nonprofits to research existing organizations, get acquainted with necessary documentation and fees, and ask mentors for help. For students who juggle a variety of causes and activities, she stresses the importance of adequate sleep and an organized calendar.

But when it comes to tapping into their own inner philanthropist, Srishti emphasizes how vital it is to seek something they genuinely care about – not just a line item on a resume.

“You can’t really make an impact if you don’t like the cause you’re helping,” Srishti said. “Finding a cause that you connect to is really important.”

Association of Fundraising Professionals will present the National Philanthropy Day awards at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 in Music Hall’s Corbett Tower. afpcincinnati.org

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