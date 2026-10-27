Study finds historic preservation fuels Cincinnati’s economic growth

Cincinnati’s historic districts are contributing to the city’s population growth, business activity and tax base, according to a new study examining the economic impact of historic preservation.

The report, “Cincinnati’s Historic Neighborhoods: Jewels in the Queen City’s Crown,” examines the economic impact of historic preservation, including its relationship to population growth, homeownership, investment, jobs and tax revenue. Cincinnati Preservation commissioned the study from PlaceEconomics, a consulting firm that measures the economic impact of historic buildings and preservation.

Left to right: Lindsey Armor, Beth Johnson and Shannon M. Tubb

“Preservation has always been about more than individual buildings. This study gives us the data to show how our historic places contribute to Cincinnati as a whole,” Beth Johnson, executive director of Cincinnati Preservation, said in a statement. “They are neighborhoods where people live, businesses grow and investment happens.”

Historic districts see growth and investment

The city designates Local Historic Districts for their historic or architectural significance and reviews certain exterior changes to help preserve their character. Those districts accounted for 46% of Cincinnati’s population growth from 2020 to 2024, despite covering less than 5% of the city’s land.

The study also tracked more than $1.4 billion in investment in Local Historic Districts since 2010, using building permit data to measure construction and renovation activity.

Reid Flats offers one example of that investment. The more than $40 million redevelopment project spans Over-the-Rhine and Downtown, converting 10 vacant historic buildings into more than 90 apartments and 6,700 square feet of commercial space.

Commercial historic districts also saw small-business jobs grow 30% from 2011 to 2023, while jobs declined 2.3% elsewhere in Cincinnati.

The study found a similar impact on the city’s tax base. In 2024, properties in Local Historic Districts generated more than $3.5 million in additional property tax revenue compared with what the city would have collected if those properties had appreciated at the same rate as properties elsewhere in Cincinnati.

Bringing historic places back to life

The Emery Theater offers another example of historic preservation paired with a new use. After sitting vacant for two decades, the venue’s $51.5 million restoration led to it reopening at the home of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati.

Together, projects like Reid Flats and the Emery Theater show how older buildings can accommodate housing, commercial space and cultural uses rather than remain vacant.

Cincinnati Preservation released the report during its 31st annual Fall Forum. The nonprofit, founded in 1964, advocates for historic buildings, neighborhoods and landscapes across Greater Cincinnati.

Donovan Rypkema, principal of PlaceEconomics, said measuring the impact gave him a clearer picture of preservation’s role in Cincinnati’s economy.

“I’ve known for years what a great city for historic preservation Cincinnati was,” Rypkema said in a statement. “But when we were able to measure the impacts, I was surprised by the magnitude of historic preservation as an economic driver throughout the city.”

Full report: Cincinnati Preservation’s website.

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