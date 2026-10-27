Interact for Health grant helps Transform overcome budget shortfall

Transform, Cincinnati’s clothing closet and LGBTQ+ community center for transgender youth, has received a $100,000 grant from Interact for Health as the organization faces a funding shortfall.

Individual donations fell 70% compared with 2025, leaving Transform short on funds by September. An urgent community appeal raised $20,000 to help keep the center open until other scheduled grant funding arrives next month.

Transform’s grant was part of Interact for Health’s 2026 Responsive Fund, which distributed $2 million to Greater Cincinnati nonprofits facing fundraising challenges, changes in public policy and funding and increased demand for services.

Transform’s fiscal sponsor, Community Shares of Greater Cincinnati, also received funding for a joint staff mental wellness retreat with Transform. The additional grants will support consulting to help Community Shares, Transform and Black Girls Stay Lit, a youth literacy initiative, diversify revenue and improve long-term financial stability.

“Receiving this $100,000 grant from Interact for Health is incredibly exciting and deeply affirming,” said Tristan Vaught, Transform’s co-founder and director of external partnerships. “We are expanding an LGBTQ+ community center where transgender and gender-diverse young people know they belong, are celebrated and can thrive.”

A ‘transformative’ gift

Located at 1639 W. North Bend Road in North College Hill, Transform provides clothing and accessories to several hundred transgender and nonbinary youth annually. The center also offers support groups, community activities and a monthly dinner for LGBTQ+ youth and adults.

Transform expanded its limited hours to daily earlier this year and moved to a larger location after receiving significant community support, including a $50,000 grant from the city of Cincinnati in 2025. The September fundraising appeal pushed Transform’s cumulative donations past $1 million since its founding less than seven years ago.

“Reaching $1 million in just seven years was an incredible milestone and a testament to the generosity of our community and our shared belief in this mission,” Vaught said.

“Since we opened, we have moved a couple of times, expanded our services, and seen an outpouring of support through drop-in donations, even as we respond to a shortfall,” they continued. “This $100,000 grant from Interact for Health brings us well on our way toward raising our second million.”

Transform will celebrate its seventh anniversary with a party at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at its facility.

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