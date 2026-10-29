YWCA names 12 women for 2027 Career Women of Achievement honors

Twelve women from Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky will receive YWCA Greater Cincinnati’s 2027 Career Women of Achievement honors for their professional accomplishments, community service and contributions to the region.

The annual Career Women of Achievement program recognizes women for their professional accomplishments, leadership and community contributions. This year’s honorees represent fields including healthcare, business, education, law and nonprofit leadership.

April Cielica , president of global business services at Procter & Gamble

, president of global business services at Procter & Gamble Tina Cheng , B.K. Rachford Professor and chair of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation and chief medical officer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center

, B.K. Rachford Professor and chair of pediatrics at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, director of the Cincinnati Children’s Research Foundation and chief medical officer at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Jennifer Damiano , Cincinnati market president for KeyBank and Cincinnati market leader for Key Private Bank

, Cincinnati market president for KeyBank and Cincinnati market leader for Key Private Bank Renee Mahaffey Harris , president and CEO of The Center for Closing the Health Gap

, president and CEO of The Center for Closing the Health Gap Terri Hanlon-Bremer , president and CEO of TriHealth

, president and CEO of TriHealth Bleuzette Marshall , vice president for ethics, compliance and community impact at the University of Cincinnati

, vice president for ethics, compliance and community impact at the University of Cincinnati Lisa Michel , partner at Keating Muething & Klekamp

, partner at Keating Muething & Klekamp Danielle Minson , CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati

, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati Jackie Reau , CEO and co-founder of Game Day Communications

, CEO and co-founder of Game Day Communications Megan Shaffer , group vice president of strategy, customer growth and loyalty experience at The Kroger Co.

, group vice president of strategy, customer growth and loyalty experience at The Kroger Co. Janaya Trotter Bratton , Hamilton County Municipal Court judge

, Hamilton County Municipal Court judge Sonya Walton, vice president of economic inclusion at Messer Construction Co.

“These 12 women are helping shape the future of Greater Cincinnati through their leadership, innovation and commitment to community,” said Rickell Howard Smith, YWCA Greater Cincinnati’s president and CEO. “Their accomplishments are impressive, but what makes them especially deserving of this recognition is how they use their influence to create opportunities for others.”

Powering change in the community

Founded in 1868, YWCA Greater Cincinnati serves women, children and families through domestic violence services, youth development, economic empowerment programs and advocacy. The Career Women of Achievement program reflects that mission by recognizing women who use their leadership and influence to expand opportunities for others and address challenges facing their communities.

YWCA announced the 2027 honorees during its inaugural Mission Forward Speaker Series, featuring professor and civil rights advocate Anita Hill.

The organization will recognize this year’s class May 6 at the Career Women of Achievement Luncheon at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati. It’s YWCA’s largest annual fundraiser, helping support its programs and services.

Tickets go on sale soon.

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