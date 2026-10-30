Cincinnati Zoo welcomes elephant for breeding program

A 10,000-pound Asian elephant has arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden as part of a national effort to strengthen the endangered species’ population in North American zoos.

Raja, a 33-year-old bull elephant, arrived Thursday from the Saint Louis Zoo and is settling into Elephant Trek. His move was recommended by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan, which coordinates breeding and management among accredited zoos.

Zoo officials hope Raja will breed with Cincinnati’s two female elephants, Anak and Yasmin, also known as She-Ra. Both females have genetics that are underrepresented in the North American Asian elephant population.

“Raja sired several calves during his years at the Saint Louis Zoo, and we’re hoping that he will hit it off with Anak and Yasmin (aka She-Ra), the females here,” said Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo’s director of animal care, said in a statement. “He is related to all of the females of breeding age at the Saint Louis Zoo, and breeding with the females in Cincinnati would add much-needed genetic diversity to the North American Asian elephant population.”

Anak and Yasmin have been with Cincinnati’s bull elephant, Sabu, for more than two years, but he has shown little interest in breeding with them, according to the zoo.

Raja’s arrival is part of a broader series of elephant transfers recommended by the Species Survival Plan. Another bull elephant is expected to move to the Saint Louis Zoo. Cincinnati’s younger bulls, Sanjay and Kabir, are expected to move to another accredited zoo in December.

Raja was the first elephant born at the Saint Louis Zoo and is considered a St. Louis legend.

“Raja is beloved in St. Louis and leaves a legacy that lives on in our multigenerational elephant family,” said Katie Pilgram-Kloppe, curator of mammals, ungulates and River’s Edge at the Saint Louis Zoo. “While we’re sad to see him leave, we’re thrilled that he will have the chance to start new families and contribute to his endangered species.”

A broader effort to protect Asian elephants

The Asian Elephant Species Survival Plan is a national cooperative breeding and management program that works to maintain a genetically healthy, sustainable population of Asian elephants in accredited North American zoos.

The transfers also include the departure of Sanjay and Kabir, who have played a role in a milestone for elephant conservation. In 2024, the two became the first elephants to receive an mRNA vaccine against Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus, a potentially fatal disease.

Both later tested positive for the virus but developed antibodies and subsequently tested negative. They are now thriving, according to the zoo.

Asian elephants are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Fewer than 50,000 remain in the wild, where habitat loss and poaching threaten their survival.

Zoo visitors can see Raja and the rest of the herd at Elephant Trek, which recently received top honors in the AZA’s Exhibit Award. However, some elephants may not be visible during introductions as Raja settles in with the herd.

Sanjay and Kabir are expected to leave Cincinnati in December.

“Sanjay and Kabir are maturing and need to start their own journeys to become dads,” Gorsuch said. “We knew this day would come but will still be sad to see them go.”

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