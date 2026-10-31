ArtsWave brings Kentucky art teachers to BLINK for inaugural summit

Fifteen high school art teachers from across Kentucky spent two days exploring the Cincinnati region’s arts community during BLINK, taking part in a new program designed to introduce them to resources and opportunities they can bring back to their classrooms.

ArtsWave partnered with MeetNKY and Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts to launch the BLINK Kentucky Educator’s Summit, held Oct. 8-9. The inaugural effort brought together educators from 11 schools for visits with artists, cultural institutions and arts education programs.

“We want students across Kentucky to see an exciting, viable future for themselves in the arts,” said Matthew Albritton, director of NKU’s School of the Arts. “That starts with giving their teachers opportunities to learn, exchange ideas and build relationships with our region’s artists and cultural organizations.”

Teachers met with NKU faculty and students, learned about the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts and explored The Carnegie’s galleries and educational spaces in Covington. At the Cincinnati Art Museum, the group participated in an interdisciplinary arts education program connected to the exhibition “Yayoi Kusama: All the Eternal Love I Have for Pumpkins.”

They also took part in a question-and-answer session with BLINK artist Gera1, who traveled from Athens, Greece, before exploring the festival.

The overall goal of the interactions was to introduce educators to resources – human and other – available to them beyond their respective schools.

“BLINK can open someone’s eyes to what art makes possible,” said Leslie Mooney, executive director of BLINK. “When teachers take that inspiration back to their classrooms, they can help students see their own potential as artists and creative thinkers.”

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