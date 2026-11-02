Clifton Cultural Arts Center announces 2026 ‘Golden Ticket’ exhibit

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center’s annual “Golden Ticket” exhibition is returning with 67 works by 51 artists from across the Greater Cincinnati region, including a new award encouraging artists to think beyond the traditional gallery walls.
Now in its 17th year, the juried exhibition features artists who live or work within 50 miles of the center on Clifton Avenue. This year’s selections were narrowed from more than 350 submissions and include a range of mediums, from painting and woodworking to embroidery, sound installation and digital media.
Emily Versoza, the center’s programs and exhibitions director, said this year’s selections share recurring themes of community, home and human connection, despite the variety of materials and approaches represented.
The full list of selected artists is below.
Inside the show
New this year is a $500 Installation Award, which will recognize work that responds to the architecture of the arts center. Artists are encouraged to use spaces throughout the building, including stairwells, hallways, windows and other areas that typically fall outside a traditional gallery exhibition.
The exhibition also includes a $1,000 Best in Show award. The winning artist will receive a solo exhibition during the center’s next exhibition season.
Last year’s Best in Show winner, Todd Kunkler, used the opportunity to develop “FEVER,” an exhibition featuring new work that expanded on ideas he had been exploring for several years.
The exhibition’s jury includes Jessica Orzulak, curator at the Contemporary Arts Center; Michael Hurst, director of exhibitions at the Art Academy of Cincinnati; Ena Nearon, an arts advocate, curator and owner of Ten Talents Network; and Michael Solway, director of Solway Gallery.
“The Golden Ticket” opens Nov. 6 with a reception and awards ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave. The exhibition is free and open to the public and will remain on view through Dec. 4.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The exhibition is presented by Summerfair Cincinnati. More information is available at cliftonculturalarts.org/golden-ticket.
2026 Golden Ticket artists
- Sylvia Akamine Oramas
- Janiene Baker
- JJ Baker
- Tricia Bath
- Christina Brandewie
- Greg Buening
- David Buetsche
- Kimberly Burleigh
- Rupa Chordia-Samdaria
- Michael Coppage
- Trey Davis
- Sea Dax
- Jen Edwards
- Wesley Ericson
- Gardner Follin
- Cherie Garces
- Jim Graham
- Kris Grenier
- Eric Hatch
- Deb Jones
- Andrea Kay
- Michaelann Kelley
- Doug Klocke
- Chad Koehneke
- Arlene Koth
- Deborah Kovacs-Sturdevant
- Paul Kroner
- Cora Legere
- Andy Leytze
- Becky Linhardt
- Carol S Mohamed
- Trey Morgan
- ChengLun Na
- Boris Oicherman
- Thomas Osorio
- Hannah Peacock
- Su Ready
- Matthew Roeman
- Clare Rumpke
- Katrina Shafor
- Thelma Shotten
- Gabrielle Siekman
- J. Michael Skaggs
- Eric Smith
- Asia Spaulding
- Paisley Stone
- Marcia Tuznik
- Cliff Warnken
- Clinton Wood
- Glenna Yancey
- Celia Yost
Discover more from Movers & Makers
Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.