Clifton Cultural Arts Center announces 2026 ‘Golden Ticket’ exhibit

The Clifton Cultural Arts Center’s annual “Golden Ticket” exhibition is returning with 67 works by 51 artists from across the Greater Cincinnati region, including a new award encouraging artists to think beyond the traditional gallery walls.

Now in its 17th year, the juried exhibition features artists who live or work within 50 miles of the center on Clifton Avenue. This year’s selections were narrowed from more than 350 submissions and include a range of mediums, from painting and woodworking to embroidery, sound installation and digital media.

A file photo of a past Golden Ticket opening.

Emily Versoza, the center’s programs and exhibitions director, said this year’s selections share recurring themes of community, home and human connection, despite the variety of materials and approaches represented.

The full list of selected artists is below.

Inside the show

New this year is a $500 Installation Award, which will recognize work that responds to the architecture of the arts center. Artists are encouraged to use spaces throughout the building, including stairwells, hallways, windows and other areas that typically fall outside a traditional gallery exhibition.

The exhibition also includes a $1,000 Best in Show award. The winning artist will receive a solo exhibition during the center’s next exhibition season.

Last year’s Best in Show winner, Todd Kunkler, used the opportunity to develop “FEVER,” an exhibition featuring new work that expanded on ideas he had been exploring for several years.

The exhibition’s jury includes Jessica Orzulak, curator at the Contemporary Arts Center; Michael Hurst, director of exhibitions at the Art Academy of Cincinnati; Ena Nearon, an arts advocate, curator and owner of Ten Talents Network; and Michael Solway, director of Solway Gallery.

“The Golden Ticket” opens Nov. 6 with a reception and awards ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clifton Cultural Arts Center, 3412 Clifton Ave. The exhibition is free and open to the public and will remain on view through Dec. 4.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The exhibition is presented by Summerfair Cincinnati. More information is available at cliftonculturalarts.org/golden-ticket.

2026 Golden Ticket artists

Sylvia Akamine Oramas

Janiene Baker

JJ Baker

Tricia Bath

Christina Brandewie

Greg Buening

David Buetsche

Kimberly Burleigh

Rupa Chordia-Samdaria

Michael Coppage

Trey Davis

Sea Dax

Jen Edwards

Wesley Ericson

Gardner Follin

Cherie Garces

Jim Graham

Kris Grenier

Eric Hatch

Deb Jones

Andrea Kay

Michaelann Kelley

Doug Klocke

Chad Koehneke

Arlene Koth

Deborah Kovacs-Sturdevant

Paul Kroner

Cora Legere

Andy Leytze

Becky Linhardt

Carol S Mohamed

Trey Morgan

ChengLun Na

Boris Oicherman

Thomas Osorio

Hannah Peacock

Su Ready

Matthew Roeman

Clare Rumpke

Katrina Shafor

Thelma Shotten

Gabrielle Siekman

J. Michael Skaggs

Eric Smith

Asia Spaulding

Paisley Stone

Marcia Tuznik

Cliff Warnken

Clinton Wood

Glenna Yancey

Celia Yost

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