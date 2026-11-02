Country star to headline first announce Farmer Music Center concert

Country music star Riley Green will headline the first announced concert at Cincinnati’s new riverfront amphitheater, bringing his “That’s Just Me Tour” to The Farmer Music Center on June 24, 2027. Joining Green will be special guests Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington and Hannah McFarland.

Riley Green (Photo by David Higgs)

The concert will give fans an early look at the $160 million venue taking shape next to Riverbend Music Center on the former Coney Island amusement park site. Scheduled to open in 2027, The Farmer Music Center will accommodate up to 20,000 people, including 8,000 reserved seats and a lawn with room for another 12,000 concertgoers.

The new facility also will change the role of the existing Riverbend Music Center. The 42-year-old venue is expected to transition toward festivals and special events, while The Farmer Music Center takes on larger touring concerts.

Music & Event Management Inc. (MEMI), the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra subsidiary that operates both venues, estimates the addition will increase the number of shows at the riverfront site by about 30%. That would mean roughly 150,000 additional attendees annually, bringing combined attendance to about 650,000.

The new amphitheater will feature expanded concourses, premium seating areas and additional food and beverage options. It is owned and operated by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and MEMI.

Green’s concert is the first of three announcements planned for this week.

The seven-time No. 1 country radio artist is known for songs including “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” and “Worst Way.” His latest album, “That’s Just Me,” features 19 tracks, including the single “My Way.”

As part of his tour, Green is partnering with schools in concert communities through a “Friday Night Lights” initiative. Participating schools will create performances and other projects inspired by his music and local football traditions. Green will donate $1 from each ticket sold to participating schools, with another $2 going to the Buford Bonds Charitable Fund.

Tickets for the June 24 concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, through Ticketmaster and FarmerMusicCenter.com. VIP packages also will be available.

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