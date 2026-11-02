Summerfair poster contest opens for 2027

Summerfair Cincinnati is looking for an artist to create the official poster for its 60th anniversary festival in 2027.

The annual poster competition is open to artists who are at least 18 years old and live within 75 miles of downtown Cincinnati. The winning design will serve as the visual centerpiece of the festival’s marketing campaign and a commemorative item marking six decades of Summerfair.

The selected artist will receive $3,000 and recognition through Summerfair’s advertising and promotional materials.

Artists may submit original designs in any medium, including pastels, oils, gouache, photography and printmaking. Designs must be adaptable to different promotional formats, with final artwork available in a high-resolution digital format.

The deadline to submit designs is Jan. 9, 2027. Competition guidelines and submission details are available at summerfair.org/poster-competition.

About Summerfair

The 60th annual Summerfair will take place June 4-6, 2027. This year’s event will feature more than 300 artists from across the United States and Canada who exhibit and sell fine art and crafts. The festival also includes live music, hands-on art activities for children and food vendors.

More information about the festival and anniversary events will be announced at summerfair.org.

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