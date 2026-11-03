ArtsWave Pride to unveil new mural Wednesday in Covington

Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky’s growing collection of outdoor art is getting another addition – this time, a mural celebrating LGBTQIA+ history and one of the region’s pioneering performers.

ArtsWave and its ArtsWave Pride donor group will unveil “Every Day of Living Is a Gift” on Wednesday at Madison Design in Covington. The mural honors Terry Noel, a Kentucky native and prominent drag and transgender performer whose career dates to the 1950s and ‘60s.

Here’s how ArtsWave describes the piece:

“Her fashionable costume is based on a photo of her in the 82 Club Program from 1965. The audience includes renowned trans photographer Loren Rex Cameron, gay artist and tobacco farmer William “Bill” Pietre, a nod to the queer organizing newsletter Dinah, drag queen and queer icon Sweet Evening Breeze, and the charming male impersonator Stormé DeLarverie. Scroll down to learn more about the figures in the mural. The title comes from a 2006 interview with Morgan Stevens. Morgan asks, ‘What does the future hold for Ms. Noel?’ Terry responds with, ‘Well, Ms. Noel is now of a certain age where every day of living is a gift!'” The dedication, scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 515 Madison Ave., is open to the public. The event will include a discussion of the region’s LGBTQIA+ history with Jacob Hogue, author of “Cincinnati Before Stonewall,” who will share Noel’s story and the history behind the mural. Light refreshments will be served.

Investing in places and people

The project marks a milestone for ArtsWave Pride, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The donor group brings together LGBTQIA+ individuals and allies to support arts organizations and experiences throughout the Cincinnati region. The Covington mural is its first commissioned public artwork, giving that mission a permanent presence in Northern Kentucky.

The commission also fits into ArtsWave’s broader effort to use art to shape and strengthen communities. Its Northern Kentucky creative placemaking initiatives focus on bringing art into public spaces, reinforcing neighborhood identity and creating places where residents feel connected.

“Creative placemaking is about shaping places that reflect who we are and where we’re going,” said Rachael Parker, director of Northern Kentucky creative placemaking at ArtsWave. “Projects like this build on the momentum in Northern Kentucky, using art to strengthen identity, activate public space and create a sense of belonging.”

Madison Design, which is hosting the mural, also sees the project as part of Covington’s investment in public art.

“At Madison, we strongly believe in artists and creative expression,” said Jackie Roberto, partner at Madison Design. “We’re excited to be a part of Covington’s commitment to public art and placemaking.”

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