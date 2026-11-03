Culture FIX: Nov. 4-10

Truly a well-balanced selection of eclectic options for your culture pleasure this week. Enjoy theater, chamber music, art, storytelling, jazz, dance and some great child actors. Nordic songs, Iowa romance, folk music, fiber art and plenty of interesting venues to boot. Have a great week before temperatures drop and holidays heat up.

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Chamber Music Cincinnati, Jean-Guihen Queyras, cello and Alexandre Tharaud, piano | 7:30 p.m. Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: French musicians, cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras and pianist Alexandre Tharaud, collaborate for Chamber Music Cincinnati’s second concert of its 2026-27 season. Queyras has given world premiere performances of works by Bruno Mantovani, Michael Jarrell and Ivan Federle among others and performs regularly with the Freiburg Baroque Orchestra. Tharaud has made over 25 albums featuring repertoire from Couperin to Rachmaninoff and collaborates with theater, dance and filmmakers. The program includes works by Poulenc, Brahms, Bach, Debussy, Faure and others.

Thursday, Nov. 5

Kyle Eberlein and Jessica Bailey in “The Bridges of Madison County”

Footlighters, “The Bridges of Madison County” | 7:30 p.m. Stained Glass Theatre, 802 York St., Newport. 859-652-3849. DETAILS: You may have read Robert James Waller’s 1992 book and/or seen the movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and cried a river of tears. The musical adaptation is no less moving. An Italian war-bride living in Iowa meets a photographer for National Geographic. Difficult decisions and decades of longing are brought to life on stage in the book by Marsha Norman and music/lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. Brown won the 2014 Tony Award for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations. For Footlighters, the role of Francesca Johnson is played by Jessica Bailey and photographer Robert Kincaid by Kyle Eberlein. Jerry Wiesenhahn directs. Runs through Nov. 22.

Memorial Hall, The Moth Mainstage: Tightrope | 7:30 p.m. 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Ever wonder what The Moth really is? Have you ever listened to The Moth Radio Hour? The Moth was founded in 1997 by author George Dawes Green as a nonprofit global group dedicated to the art of live, unscripted storytelling. The Moth offers storytelling workshops and many other events worldwide. Tonight, the Memo hosts an evening on the Tightrope, stories about what happens when you can’t see a clear path, balancing without a net and trusting your gut. This Mainstage Tour is The Moth’s signature live show. Enjoy and hope to see you there. Repeat performance on Nov. 6.

Friday, Nov. 6

Clifton Cultural Arts Center

Clifton Cultural Arts Center, The Golden Ticket | 6-8 p.m. 3412 Clifton Ave., Clifton. 513-497-2860. DETAILS: CCAC hosts its annual Golden Ticket Juried Art exhibition. presented by Summerfair, featuring the work of artists living within 50 miles. New this year is an installation category that will feature art in all parts of the building, including stairwells, restrooms, windows, rooftops and rafters. The entire building will become a canvas of ingenuity and creativity. More than $2,000 in prizes will be awarded including a new $500 installation award. Runs through Dec. 4.

A portrait by Jeanne Ciravolo of Hamden, Connecticut, part of the “Visage” exhibit

Manifest Gallery, “Counterform” • “Visage” • “Hyperview” | 6-9 p.m. 2727 Woodburn Ave., East Walnut Hills. 513-861-3638. DETAILS: Manifest opens its second set of exhibits of its 2026-27 season. “Visage” is a study of traditional and non-traditional forms of portraiture, multimedia and what the subject is vs. what the artist sees. Observation vs. interpretation. “Counterform” addresses the counterform, the shape of something as defined by what surrounds it – the shape, size and proportion of our responses to culture, form and action. “Hyperview” invites us to consider scale, largeness and vastness both formal and conceptual. We will see direct pictures of our vast universe and hope to grasp in a way our own consciousness can understand. On display through Dec. 4.

The Children’s Theatre, “The Drowsy Chaperone” | 7 p.m. TCT Showtime Stage, 4015 Red Bank Rd., Fairfax. 513-569-8080. DETAILS: TCT presents an all-student cast on its Showtime Stage for performances of this fun show about a man and his favorite recording of a Broadway show he’s never seen. This Tony Award-winning musical and “madcap delight” features a fictitious 1928 musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a story about a soon-to-be-wed oil tycoon and Broadway starlet and all of the night-before-the-wedding intrigue. Music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. Become the Man in Chair (in the theater, that is) and get your tickets, today. (Or Woman in Chair, we suppose). Runs through Nov. 14.

Linford Detweiler and Karin Bergquist – Over The Rhine

Photo by Kylie J. Wilkerson

Cincinnati Ballet, Live! In Concert with Over the Rhine and Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra | 7:30 p.m. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-621-5282. DETAILS:

“When they are choreographing your songs and performing to your songs, it’s such an emotional overload.”

– Karin Bergquist of Over the Rhine

CBC collaborates with Cincinnati-based band Over the Rhine and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra to present new creations choreographed by Young Soon Hue, David Morse and Kenneth Tindall. Over the Rhine is the husband-and-wife songwriting team of Karin Bergquist and Linford Detweiler, known for their poetic lyrics and Folk/Americana songbook. Through Sunday only.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Maya Jackson

Playhouse in the Park, “The Twelve Dates of Christmas” | 7:30 p.m. 962 Mt. Adams Cir., Mt. Adams. 513-421-3888. DETAILS: Enjoy this one-woman show about the ups and downs (if it were only that!) of dating in the year after a public humiliation and break-up. One holiday after another generates misadventures and heartbreak for Mary who struggles to navigate the twists and turns of a new romantic life. This comedy brings a “fresh, modern spirit to the holiday season.” Written by Ginna Hoben and starring Maya Jackson as Mary. Laura Kepley directs. Runs through Dec. 27.

Clockwise from top left: Alisa Jordheim, Christina Lalong Seal, Elaine Diehl, Kelly Kuo and Kaylee Nichols

Cincinnati Song Initiative, “Northern Lights” | 7 p.m. Cincinnati Public Radio, 2117 Dana Ave., Evanston. 513-352-9185. DETAILS: Soprano Alisa Jordheim presents an encore performance of songs from “the North.” Following last season’s popular concert, “Norden,” Jordheim will present a program of Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish works by Peter Heise, Lars-Erik Larsson, Carl Nielsen, Jean Sibelius and more. Mezzo-soprano Kaylee Nichols and pianists Kelly Kuo and Christina Lalog Seal also perform. WGUC-FM host and producer Elaine Diehl emcees.

Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, “The Rise of the Film Score” | 7:30 p.m. Greaves Concert Hall, Fine Arts Center, Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights. 859-431-6216. DETAILS: Yes, there was a Golden Age of film music. Prior to the epic film scores we know today – written by the likes of Danny Elfman, John Williams and Hans Zimmer – there were Erich Korngold, Alfred Newman, Max Steiner, Miklos Rozsa and Franz Waxman. “20th Century Fox Fanfare,” “Ben-Hur Overture” and “The Sea Hawk Suite” are just a few names that might jog your memory. Music Director J.R. Cassidy guides this nostalgic audio tour.

Sunday, Nov. 8

Art Equals, Woolly Fest | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hellman Creative Center, 321 MLK Blvd, Covington. DETAILS: If you’ve ever had an interest in weaving or fiber arts make your way across the river to Art Equals’ 5th annual Woolly Fest, a festive afternoon of all things fiber. Everything fluffy – from hand spinners and animal raisers to dyers, weavers and knitters – will be on display. Meet, connect, learn and share with those who raise the fleece, dye the materials and create beautiful artwork. Explore fiber-related workshops. Art Equals strives to create space and opportunity for all to experience art regardless of barriers.

Examples of cornetts

Seven Hills Baroque, Chamber Sonatas: Cornett and Sackbut | 3 p.m. Indian Hill Church, 1000 Drake Ave., Indian Hill. DETAILS: Seven Hills Baroque presents its first concert of the season with a special celebration of two “unique and obscure” Baroque instruments, the cornett and the sackbut. The cornett is a hybrid instrument that combines a small trumpet-like mouthpiece placed on the end of a long wooden cone, thin at one end, wide at the other. The sackbut is the direct predecessor of the modern slide trombone, but with a smaller bell and thicker walls. The program includes chamber sonatas by Fux, Purcell, Bertali, Cima, Marini and Castello.

Monday, Nov. 9

Chuck Brown

Memorial Hall, Giants of Jazz at the Memo | 1225 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. 513-977-8838. DETAILS: Mike Wade (trumpet, vocals), George Simon (guitar), Mike Cobb (electric bass), Dione Howard (drums) and Charlie Ali Schweitzer (percussion) come together to celebrate the late, great “Godfather of Go-Go,” Chuck Brown. Brown loved his funk, but also had another side. Mike Wade and his friends feature the blues and jazz that Brown also loved in this, the latest installment of Giants of Jazz at the Memo. Enjoy.

Tuesday, Nov. 10

Winterhaus

Jazz at Winterhaus, Ben Tweedt Trio | 6-9 p.m. Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown. DETAILS: Check out the second year of Fountain Square’s “new” Winterhaus, a heated, glass-enclosed, tented space containing full bar, Cincinnati-centric shopping options and daily events. Jazz pianist and composer Ben Tweedt and his friends provide a musical treat in the tent while you relax with friends after a long day-at-the-desk. De-escalate before heading home. The fam will surely appreciate.

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